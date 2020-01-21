Rajasthan Woman Quits Dubai Job To Contest Panchayat Elections

Sunita is contesting Rajatshan panchayat polls within the Nangal village in Sikar district.

Jaipur:

Abandoning a well-paying job, her husband and a snug life in Dubai that she constructed over 10 years, Sunita has returned to India. Her purpose: Contest the panchayat elections in her house state, Rajasthan this month.

She is contesting native polls within the Nangal village, the place her in-laws stay, in Sikar district. She says she desires to work for round the clock electrical energy and water provide and create ample employment alternatives for girls. High quality schooling for ladies additionally figures on her to-do record.

None of her relations, both from her mother and father’ or in-laws’ aspect are in politics.

In Dubai, the place her husband nonetheless works, Sunita labored with a transport firm.

“While working in Dubai, I saw that people work hard to grow their country. Hence, I am here to work for my area,” she stated.

The native polls are being held in 4 phases in Rajasthan. Whereas the primary part was on January 18, the second part will happen on January 22, during which Sunita is contesting.