Rajeev Bindal Appointed Himachal Pradesh BJP President

Shimla:

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Rajeev Bindal was formally declared because the state BJP chief. The announcement was made by nationwide BJP secretary Sunil V Deodhar at a operate attended by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Outgoing state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti and different ministers have been additionally current.

Mr Bindal changed Mr Satti who has been Himachal BJP chief for 9 years.

A single nomination for the publish was filed on Friday by Mr Bindal. He resigned as state Meeting Speaker on Thursday after the nationwide BJP management determined to appoint him to the brand new publish.

Mr Bindal is taken into account near BJP nationwide working president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who additionally belongs to the Bilaspur district.