Rajeev Shukla Backs Kohli, Slams CoA For India’s Poor Schedule

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on Friday pulled up the Committee of Directors (CoA) for poor scheduling of Group India’s calendar, saying gamers curiosity must also be saved in thoughts whereas finalising an itinerary for a selected collection. “I agree with Virat Kohli that calendar is too hectic. There should not be back to back matches and series as well. Players must get some rest and also enough time to get acclimatised. CoA should have kept this in mind before finalising the schedule,” Shukla tweeted on Friday tagging the BCCI.

Shukla’s feedback got here after Kohli expressed displeasure over the scheduling of the continued New Zealand tour. Group India needed to go away for New Zealand the very subsequent day they performed their final ODI in opposition to Australia in Bengaluru.

Addressing the media earlier than the primary T20I in Auckland, Kohli stated that it was coming to a situation the place gamers have been touchdown on the stadium from one collection to the opposite.

“It’s getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium straight. That’s how compressed the gap has become. This kind of travelling to a place that is seven and a half hours ahead of IST is difficult to adjust immediately. Hopefully, this will be taken into consideration in the future,” he pointed. “But this is the year of the World Cup and every T20 is important. So we can’t lose our focus.”

Nevertheless, BCCI officers really feel the Indian skipper ought to have communicated the identical to them fairly than talking about it within the media.

“The schedule was tight, however I do not see what the issue is when it’s a schedule made beneath the Committee of Directors and supervised by the CEO. Ought to this situation not have been raised with them contemplating the truth that they appeared to be on one another’s pace dial?

“Even when he would have raised the difficulty with the BCCI Secretary, it may have been addressed. Whereas Kohli is free to specific himself the way in which he needs to, there is a system that must be adopted for decision of points and the core of the system is communication,” the official informed IANS.