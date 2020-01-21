Rajinikanth Says “Won’t Apologise” For Comments On ‘Periyar’ Amid Protest

Rajinikanth rejected calls for from the Dravidar Viduthulai Kazhagam (DVK) for his apology.

Famous person Rajinikanth right now stated he wouldn’t apologise for his feedback on social reformer EV Ramasamy “Periyar”, over which a police grievance has been filed by a political group. Accused of “defaming” Periyar within the grievance, Rajinikanth stated his feedback have been based mostly on information stories he had learn.

Addressing the 50th anniversary occasion of Tamil journal ”Thuglak” on January 14, Rajinikanth had stated: “In 1971, at Salem, Periyar took out a rally against superstion in which naked images of Lord Ramachandramoorthy and Sita – with a sandalwood garland – were displayed and no news outlet published it.”

The veteran actor was making some extent that solely Cho Ramaswamy, the founder editor of “Thuglak”, revealed it and criticized it. The information rattled the DMK authorities headed by M Karunanidhi on the time, he stated, including that the state administration seized copies of the journal however Cho Ramaswamy reprinted it and the copies bought “like hot cakes”.

Rajinikanth, whose political debut has been anticipated for a while and is predicted earlier than the Tamil Nadu election subsequent yr, rejected calls for from the Dravidar Viduthulai Kazhagam (DVK) for his apology.

“I will not apologise for the comments on Periyar. I spoke based on news reports I read. They speak on the basis of what they saw. This is an incident to be forgotten, not to be denied,” stated the 69-year-old actor.

Two complaints have been filed by the Dravidar Kazhagam based by Periyar, citing fees of selling enmity and inciting hate.

The DVK has additionally threatened protests outdoors theatres exhibiting the actor’s newest film ‘Darbar’ if he doesn’t apologise.