Rajinikanth’s remuneration for Darbar: Here is how much superstar got for AR Murugadoss’ film

Rajinikanth’s speech at Darbar pre-release occasion in Hyderabad













Rajinikanth’s Darbar has received to a great begin on the worldwide field workplace. The Tamil film is predicted to breach into Rs 100-crore membership on its third day (Saturday) and anticipated to proceed its good tune for the subsequent one week.

Rajinikanth’s wage for Darbar revealed.PR Handout

Darbar Pre-Launch Enterprise

The makers have made Rs 137 crore from the sale of theatrical rights and the movie ought to gross over Rs 260 crore to be thought of a success on the worldwide field workplace. The digital and satellite tv for pc rights together with different rights have fetched Rs 83 crore. It means the AR Murugadoss-directorial has raked in Rs 220 crore even earlier than its launch.

Darbar is made with the funds of Rs 200 crore. And over 70 % funds of the movie is spent on the salaries, given to the actors and technicians. Notably, Rajinikanth’s remuneration alone is over half the funds of the movie.

Rajinikanth’s Remuneration Revealed

If we’ve to go by a report on Firstpost, Rajinikanth has been paid a bomb. Maintain your breath, he has received Rs 108 crore because the remuneration to behave within the Tamil movie.

Nevertheless, it isn’t clear whether or not Rajinikanth is paid the quantity upfront or he has received some shares within the income. If true, he’s simply the very best paid actor of the Indian cinema.

Nonetheless, not all particular person are mentioned to be pleased with the remuneration paid by the makers. Rumours are rife that Nayanthara was sad with the quantity paid to her by the manufacturing home.

Nayanthara and Rajinikanth in AR Murugadoss’ Darbar.PR Handout

In the meantime, Darbar has opened to constructive critiques from the critics and viewers. The film has grossed over Rs 75-crore on the worldwide field workplace in two days.