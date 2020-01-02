Rajkummar Rao shares his first look from film Ludo

Regardless that 2019 didn’t deliver any hit movie for Rajkummar Rao, however within the new 12 months, this actor will undoubtedly wish to do a bang on the field workplace. As a result of Rajkumar has revealed his two appears from his new movie Ludo. Whichever one is shocked to see. Really Rajkumar has all the time impressed everybody together with his sensible performing. That is the explanation that each time the announcement of his new movie is made, folks get anxious about that challenge. Some related movies are being seen about Ludo as properly. A number of days in the past, information of Rajkumar’s involvement with Anurag Basu’s movie Ludo was revealed. By which Abhishek Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheikh are additionally current. Really this movie can be composed by combining 4 tales. Of which, Rajkumar and Fatima may even be seen in a narrative.

In such a state of affairs, now Rajkumar Rao has given a brand new 12 months present to his followers and has shared the brand new look of the movie with everybody. By which Rajkumar is seen in a girl’s getup. Anybody may be deceived by taking a look at his image. Together with this, Rajkumar has additionally introduced a photograph in retro look.



Really, within the 12 months 2019, when Rajkummar Rao’s three movies Ek Ladiki Ko Dekha Tho Esa Laga, Judicial Hai Kya and Made in China had been launched. However all three couldn’t do wonders on the field workplace. In such a state of affairs, it’s to be seen that what Ludo goes to do at Field Workplace which is ready to launch on April 25 reveals.