Rajnath Singh flags off 51st K-9 Vajra Gun: ‘Govt open to new ideas of private industry in defence sector’

Defence Minister flags off the K9 Vajra-T weapons on the L&T’s Armoured Programs Complicated (ACS) in Hazira, Gujarat.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh flagged off 51st K9 Vajra-T Gun from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Armoured System Complicated at Hazira in Gujarat on Thursday, January 16. Addressing a gathering on the event, known as for lively participation of the non-public sector in defence manufacturing, reaffirming the Authorities’s dedication to make India an arms manufacturing hub and web defence exporter.

‘Make in India’ to realize $26 billion defence trade by 2025

Whereas Rajnath Singh acknowledged the rising participation of the non-public trade in defence manufacturing, he pressured that so much nonetheless must be finished to make India a world defence manufacturing hub.

Our Authorities is open to new concepts and is decided to make use of the power, entrepreneurship spirit and enterprise of the non-public trade within the defence sector. – Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

He assured that the Authorities will make all efforts to take away any roadblocks and work collectively to realize the objective of indigenisation and self-reliance within the defence sector. Rajnath Singh additionally listed out varied far-reaching reforms launched by the Authorities underneath the ‘Make in India’ initiative to realize $26 billion defence trade by 2025 and supply employment to 2-Three million individuals.

“We wish to create an ecosystem that provides a platform to both public sector and private sector to work together and contribute to nation-building through their strengths and experiences,” he added.

Reforms highlighted by the Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh/Twitter

Organising of Defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

Simplification of trade licensing course of; improve in International Direct Funding (FDI) cap

Steps to advertise defence exports; streamlining of Defence offsets coverage

Establishing Defence Investor Cell

Offering a Authorities-owned trial and testing facility to the non-public sector and schemes for startups and small & medium enterprises to advertise innovation.

He additionally talked about that the Strategic Partnership (SP) mannequin has been launched within the Defence Manufacturing Coverage underneath which non-public sector will have the ability to manufacture fighter plane, helicopters, submarines and armoured autos and emerge as international giants. Rajnath Singh counseled L&T for making certain their participation underneath the SP mannequin.

‘K9 VAJRA-T Gun the very best instance of ‘Make in India’ in Defence’

The Defence Minister expressed satisfaction on his go to to the Armoured System Complicated, saying that the power is a powerful instance of ‘Naye Bharat ki Nayi Soch’. He added that the objective of modernisation and indigenisation in defence underneath ‘Make in India’, conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has began to take form. Rajnath Singh termed K9 VAJRA-T Gun as the very best instance of ‘Make in India’ in Defence.

I’ve been advised that greater than 75 per cent of K9 Vajra has been manufactured in India. Over 5,000 individuals have gotten direct employment and greater than 12,500 oblique employment via this complicated. It’s a matter of nice satisfaction.

Rajnath Singh congratulated L&T for delivering 51 of the 100 orders it obtained for K9 Vajra forward of schedule. L&T Defence is presently executing the ‘K9 VAJRA-T’ Tracked, Self-Propelled Howitzer Weapons program – the contract awarded to the corporate by Ministry of Defence via international aggressive bidding. L&T Group Chairman AM Naik and officers of L&T and Ministry of Defence have been current on the event.