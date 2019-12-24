Rakshit Shetty wants to direct Kamal Haasan, has a role exclusively written for him

China challenges US with 2nd plane provider: Know all about CNS Shandong













Rakshit Shetty has revealed that he desires to direct none aside from Kollywood icon Kamal Haasan in a movie. The filmmaker-actor, who’s gearing up for the discharge of his much-awaited Avane Srimannarayana, has claimed that he has a task written solely for him.

Throughout the promotional interview of Avane Srimannarayana with the Tamil media lately, Rakshit Shetty was requested to call the actor whom he wish to direct. The actor thought for some time and stated, “There are many, but I already have a subject in hand where I want to cast Kamal Haasan sir. It is not a guest appearance, but very important role where he comes only for two scenes,”

“The whole movie takes off because of the character,” Rakshit Shetty revealed.

Rakshit Shetty to direct Kamal Haasan.PR Handout

The Kannada actor additionally stated Vijay Sethupathi and Dhanush are the opposite actors whom he likes to direct. “I love Vijay Sethupathi as an actor. I would like to write something for him. Also, Dhanush sir. I think he also experiments a lot. He does commercial and parallel cinema too. I would like to write something for him as well,” he added.

After turning hero with Easy Agi Ondh Love Story, Rakshit Shetty directed Ulidavaru Kandanthe. Though the film did not set the field workplace on hearth, the undertaking earned him numerous title. In truth, it reduce throughout language boundaries and bought him appreciation from many new-age filmmakers.

Thereafter he bought busy, however he deliberate to direct Thugs of Malgudi during which Kiccha Sudeep would play the lead. The undertaking was placed on backburner for the explanations finest identified to him.

Nevertheless, his newest claims about his want to forged Kamal Haasan has come as a shock to followers, however it’s unclear whether or not he has initiated the talks with him or not. Additionally, the undertaking has not been formally introduced but. So, it’s secure to say that it’s only Rakshit Shetty’s want to forged him at this stage and there’s a great distance earlier than it turns into a actuality.