Rakul Preet Singh heats up winter with new bold bikini picture: Check fans’ reactions

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has shared a surprising throwback image from her latest Ibiza trip. The daring bikini picture of the De De Pyaar De star has heated up the winter on social media.

The Shimla Mirchi actress was on a visit to Ibiza a couple of months in the past and had shared some photos from there on social media. Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram on Saturday to put up one other picture from the journey. She captioned the pic with, “Just a free spirit with a wild heart and an open road ahead throwback #ibizadiaries #beachbum #dreamer #gypsy.”

The image reveals Rakul Preet Singh flaunting her skinny physique in a blue bikini on the attractive seashore of Ibiza. The blue water and sky within the backdrop give this picture a really killer look. The irresistibly horny nonetheless is setting temperatures hovering on Instagram, the place she boasts of 12.7 million followers. One in all her followers named Kumar S Naresh replied to her put up saying, “Uffff winter turn out to be scorching.“

Rakul Preet Singh’s throwback bikini image from Ibiza tripInstagram

Rakul Preet Singh was busy all through 2019 as she had 5 releases within the 12 months. Nevertheless it was not a great 12 months for the actress. Her Hindi movie De De Pyaar De grew to become an enormous hit on the field workplace. Nevertheless, the remaining 4 movies – Dev, NGK, Manmadhudu 2 and Marjaavaan – didn’t ring a bell with the viewers.

The actress has 4 tasks, together with a protracted pending one – Shimla Mirchi, in her kitty. She shall be subsequent seen with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2, which is but to go on flooring. She’s going to work with Sivakarthikeyan in R Ravikumar’s upcoming Tamil film, which is at present being shot. She can also be teaming up with director Kaashvie Nair for her upcoming Bollywood film.

Rakul Preet Singh’s replies to her bikini put upInstagram

Rakul Preet Singh is a health freak and sometimes shares her exercise movies on social media. The actress shed some kilos for De De Pyaar De after the producer requested for it. However her followers down south weren’t blissful along with her skinny look and had gone on to troll her badly earlier final 12 months.