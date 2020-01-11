Rakul Preet Singh shares Bikini hot picture from Ibiza Trip

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who made her mark in Hindi cinema with Ajay Devgn’s movie De De Pyar De and Siddharth Malhotra’s Marjawan in 2019, impressed everybody together with her appearing. However now persons are nonetheless dominated by their daring type. Rakul Preet has posted an image on her Instagram account carrying a blue bikini. Seeing this, customers are praising them fiercely. Rakul Preet’s daring type is being seen on this image. Truly Rakul was on Ibiza journey just a few months in the past. On the identical time, he shared many photos on social media. In such a state of affairs, Rakul has shared the outdated image of his identical journey. Have clicked from the attractive sea shore. Rakul’s type in blue bikini in entrance of blue water and sky could be very killer.





Posting this image, Rakul has used hashtags like #ibizadiaries #beachbum #dreamer #gypsy. You additionally see this sizzling photograph of the actress.



Let me inform you that after incomes a reputation in South movies, now Rakul Preet is now making a reputation in Bollywood too. Rakul will subsequent be seen in a romantic movie with Arjun Kapoor. The identify of this movie just isn’t determined but however Arjun Kapoor has already grabbed everybody’s consideration. Within the collage image that Arjun shared on Instagram, each are seen calling one another. Within the caption of this, he wrote, “Picture starts..other information will be uploaded soon.” Kashvi Nair is directing this movie whereas Bhushan Kumar, Nikhil Advani and John Abraham are producing it.