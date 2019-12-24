Rakul Preet to Sye Raa: 10 Telugu celebs/movies, who courted controversies in 2019

Tollywood controversies of 2019Collage of photographs taken from Twitter and Fb

Greater than 10 Telugu celebs or motion pictures together with actress Rakul Preet Singh and megastar Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy made it to headlines for controversial causes and created a whole lot of buzz within the media in 2019.

1 Rakul Preet Singh’s brief costume photograph

Within the second week of January, Rakul Preet Singh tweeted some photographs of her roaming round in Mumbai carrying a brief costume. In reply one in every of her followers mocked her by tweeting, “When she forgets to wear her pant after the session in car [sic].” The actress misplaced her cool and responded to him in the identical obscene means. She wrote, “I think your mother does a lot of sessions in the car so you are an expert!!” Her response grabbed many eyeballs with the actress being trolled for abusing her fan’s mom.

2 Manikarnika directorial credit score

Submit the discharge of Manikarnika, director Krish had alleged that Kangana Ranaut had pressured him to stroll out of the film and turned his golden work into silver. He additionally expressed his anger at her claims that she directed 70% of the movie. Later her sister Rangoli blasted him in a collection of tweets, saying that Kangana had begged him to take credit score for the movie and that Krish had “done everything to ruin Manikarnika.” It turned a endless controversy with many celebs speaking professional and in opposition to stands in opposition to the director.

three Valmiki title controversy

Director Harish Shankar and actor Varun Tej’s Valmiki landed in an argument even earlier than they kick-started its shoot, as Nationwide Valmiki JAC have threatened them to alter its title. Only a day earlier than its launch, the court docket order the producers to alter its title. Therefore, the makers modified its title to Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which got here as a shock to many celebs and filmgoers throughout the Telugu states.

four Chiranjeevi’s iconic movie Gang Chief title controversy

The title of megastar Chiranjeevi’s iconic movie Gang Chief has landed in an argument after Mythri Film Makers and an unknown manufacturing home used it for his or her upcoming Telugu film. Nani shared the hyperlink to the teaser of Gang Chief on his Twitter account on February 24. Days later a brand new manufacturing home held a press meet to announce its challenge with the identical title. Lastly, Mythri Film Makers had the final chuckle.

5 Lakshmi’s NTR controversy

Ram Gopal Varma was on the centre of controversies all through this yr. It began with the making of Lakshmi’s NTR, which is a biopic of NT Rama Rao based mostly on Lakshmi’s controversial ebook of the identical identify. It created a whole lot of buzz over its story, characters, censorship and launch within the cinema halls within the first half of this yr.

6 Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu

Within the second half of the yr, Ram Gopal Varma was in information for his subsequent political thriller Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu, which contains a fictional story of real-life political leaders like Jagan Mohan Reddy, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and KA Paul. The film confronted a tricky time on the censor board, which pressured its makers to alter its title to Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu.

7 Vishwaksen Naidu utilizing cuss phrase to his critics

After Falaknuma Das obtained combined speak, Vishwaksen Naidu courted controversy through the use of cuss phrase to his critics in a video shared on his Instagram account, however he was fast in correcting himself by providing an apology to them. After his feedback grabbed many eyeballs, he clarified that he didn’t abuse critics or audiences.

eight Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy controversy

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy landed in an argument after Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy’s relations staged a protest in opposition to its producer Ram Charan. They claimed that the makers had promised that they are going to present some monetary help to them earlier than the movie takes off, however sadly that didn’t occur. However the actor-turned-producer mentioned that there have been too many individuals, who had been claiming the legacy of the liberty fighter.

9 Kalki’s story plagiarism controversy

An aspiring author named Karthikeya alias Prasad had approached Telugu Cine Writers’ Affiliation and alleged that Kalki’s story was plagiarized by Prasanth Varma from one in every of his scripts. Katha Hakkula Vedhika convenor BVS Ravi launched a press notice and clarified that the script given to him by Kalki’s makers and Prasad’s script had no similarities and that each the scripts are solely totally different.

10 Renu Desai’s go to to Karnool

Actress Renu Desai visited a village in Kurnool and interacted with the farmer’s group. Coincidentally, her ex-husband and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan was additionally touring in a close-by village on the similar time. The facility star’s followers began trolling her and abused her for becoming a member of arms with a well-liked Telugu information channel to focus on Pawan Kalyan. However she clarified that she had visited Kurnool as a part of her documentary. She alleged that senseless individuals are attempting to make an argument out of nothing.