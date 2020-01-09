Ralf Little named as new Death in Paradise detective

After fairly a little bit of hypothesis, the brand new fish-out-of-water detective headed to the sandy seashores of BBC1’s Loss of life in Paradise has been revealed, with Ralf Little set to take over from Ardal O’Hanlon within the upcoming sequence.

Little (who was on HEARALPUBLICIST’s shortlist for the job) will tackle the position of Detective Inspector Neville Parker, a Manchester detective dispatched to the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie when a lady from his house metropolis is murdered.

“It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI!” Little stated. “How might I not?

“Ardal has been great in the previous few sequence and to observe in his footsteps in a spot as idyllic as Guadeloupe was an awesome honour and a dream come true.

“It is a joy to play Neville and I can’t wait for viewers to see him in Paradise this series.”

Little’s DI Parker will find yourself being the fourth British detective to search out himself investigating murders on the gorgeous Saint Marie, with the favored murder-mystery sequence initially starring Ben Miller’s DI Richard Poole, who was changed by Kris Marshall’s DI Humphrey Goodman, who was in flip changed with Ardal O’Hanlon’s DI Jack Mooney.

Little will be part of present regulars Don Warrington, Tobi Bakare, Shyko Amos, Aude Legastelois and Elizabeth Bourgine within the sequence, which movies in Guadaloupe – and intriguingly, it received’t be his first go to.

You see, Little has truly appeared within the sequence as soon as earlier than, enjoying Will Teague reverse Ben Miller’s authentic detective Richard Poole in a 2013 episode, so who is aware of? Possibly some Saint Marie residents will recognise him…

“I am so pleased to welcome Ralf Little to the island, who we know will be brilliant in the role of D.I. Parker,” BBC Drama Commissioning Editor Tommy Bulfin stated.

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker in Loss of life in Paradise (BBC)

“Death in Paradise brings escapism and joy to BBC One and I can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the new year.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Ralf to the team – he’s not only a great actor but also extremely funny and from the moment he stepped on set we knew the show was in safe hands,” government producer Tim Key added.

“Neville is a true fish out of water and the island of Saint Marie is going to test him to the core. We’re hugely excited about the future and can’t wait for the audience to meet D.I Parker.”

O’Hanlon’s Jack Mooney continues to be set to look in 2020’s new sequence, which is able to discover the mysterious storyline of how his character Jack finally ends up leaving Saint Marie behind (beforehand, the detectives have both moved away fortunately or been murdered, so it might go both method).

Little is anticipated to take over sooner or later throughout the brand new sequence, which airs from January.

Loss of life in Paradise returns to BBC1 on ninth January 2020 at 9pm