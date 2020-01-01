Ram Gopal Varma throws drink on Shreya Banerjee’s thigh during 2020 New Year celebration [Video]

Ram Gopal Varma’s New 12 months occasion with Lovely costume designer Shreya Banerjee

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has launched some sensation movies and photographs that includes him celebrating New 12 months 2020. He’s seen watching costume designer Shreya Banerjee’s thighs, whereas she dances on his desk.

Ram Gopal Varma is thought for his totally different mind-set and searching on the lifestyle. He usually makes the headlines for his loopy pondering. He was at it because the yr concluded final evening. In a sequence of tweets, he mocked the individuals, who celebrated Pleased New 12 months and known as them dumbos.

RGV takes to Twitter to share video

The director tweeted, “Tomorrow the first day of the new year will be exactly like same today the last day of this year except for we might wake up late due to excessive drinking #HappyOldNewYear Everyone knows that all New Years will be like exactly same old years, but all dumbos say Happy New Year knowing very well just by saying no ones year is going to become happy #HappyOldNewYear.”

Ram Gopal Varma added, “Today the last day of old year will be terrific because of partying and tomorrow the first day of new year will be terrible because of drink induced headaches and grogginess and from day after onwards all days of new year will be as bad as all days of old year #HappyOldNewYear. My advise to everyone especially youth is to drink a lot. I mean water.”

Hours later, Ram Gopal Varma launched a video that includes Shreya Banerjee, the costume designer of Lovely, dancing on his desk. He’s holding glass in a single hand and a cigarette in one other hand, as he watches her dance sensuously. At one level of time, he goes loopy and throws the drinks on her thighs.

The controversial director captioned the video with, “Celebrating New Year in my Den..Life is BEAUTIFUL because of women’s legs, Dawood Ibrahim and ⁦@realDonaldTrump ⁩.” The sensuous footage of his New 12 months celebrations is creating ripples with lots of his Twitter followers elevating their eyebrows at his act.

Later, RGV additionally launched a sequence of photographs and captioned them with, “Me with my amazingly talented super editor Anwar Me with the super costume designer ⁦@ShreyaaBanerjee ⁩ of BEAUTIFUL ..it’s only because she is so BEAUTIFUL that she knows how to dress up BEAUTIFUL women Costume designer ⁦@ShreyaaBanerjee⁩ of BEAUTIFUL believes what’s not covered is what’s BEAUTIFUL.”