Raman Singh’s Secretary Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl: Cops

Om Prakash Gupta was arrested within the early hours of Thursday. (Representational)

Raipur:

A private assistant of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a minor lady, police mentioned.

Om Prakash Gupta was arrested within the early hours of Thursday based mostly on a grievance lodged by the 16-year-old sufferer at girls’s police station, a senior police official mentioned.

In line with the complainant, in 2015, her mother and father left her in Om Prakash Gupta’s care after he promised to maintain her training, following which the abuse started in 2016 and lasted until December 2019.

Om Prakash Gupta sexually assaulted the minor on a number of events at his different residence in Naya Raipur, and threatened her of dire penalties if she complained to anybody, the official mentioned.

The sufferer, who hails from Rajnandgaon district, was additionally pressured to do family work and provides physique therapeutic massage to Om Prakash Gupta and his spouse, the officer mentioned.

A scholar of Class 11 at a authorities college, the sufferer lately shifted to the college’s hostel, the place she got here in touch with an NGO that helped her file a police grievance on Wednesday, he mentioned.

The accused has been charged beneath part 376 (rape) and 506 (legal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Safety of Youngsters from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he mentioned.

Om Prakash Gupta has been related to former Chief Minister and BJP’s nationwide vice chairman Raman Singh for the final 15 years.

When requested about this growth, Raman Singh mentioned, “I have sought details from the police in this connection. It would be early to comment without checking the facts.”