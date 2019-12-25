Raman’s Second Ton in Row Takes Bengal to 241/4 on Day 1

Kolkata, Dec 25 (PTI) Left-handed opener Abhishek Raman held the Bengal innings along with a gritty unbeaten 110, taking the hosts to 241 for 4 towards Andhra on day one among their Elite group A Ranji trophy fixture, right here on Wednesday.

Raman survived some anxious moments particularly within the 90s earlier than pulling KV Sasikanth over sq. leg to attain his second successive century.

Raman, who scored 110 in Bengal’s win over Kerala of their earlier match, obtained good assist from former skipper Manoj Tiwary as they revived the innings within the post-lunch session after being lowered to 99 for 2.

Whereas Raman batted via the day, going through 255 balls, Tiwary too was at his fluent greatest, hanging a six and 6 fours. They added fast 87 runs for the third wicket earlier than Tiwary was performed in by a brief one from CV Stephen, essentially the most spectacular Andhra bowler.

Andhra set Tiwary up effectively with short-pitched deliveries as he top-edged one to get out for 46.

“I’m sure he will not sleep well tonight. He could have converted it into a big one,” Bengal coach Arun Lal stated of Tiwary’s dismissal.

“It was a tactic as they bowled him short without a slip. He (Tiwary) played well and his contribution with Raman took the team forward. He’s not the player to leave it at 46.”

The guests suffered a setback when left-arm spinner G Manish dislocated his shoulder after falling awkwardly whereas fielding and was dominated out of the match.

Bengal had their backs to the wall after their skipper and ace batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran (6) obtained out cheaply edging one behind the stumps inside the primary hour after Andhra gained a superb toss underneath hazy situations.

Koushik Ghosh (37) obtained a begin however was trapped by off-spinner Shoaib Khan whereas quantity Sudip Chatterjee fell cheaply for 18.

As fortune favours the courageous, Raman stayed on and survived a stumping on 93 and thereafter a catch fell wanting quick midwicket fielder earlier than he lastly reached his fourth Ranji Trophy century.

Raman who had a positive 2017-18 having scored two centuries together with his careerbest 176 towards Himachal Pradesh didn’t get a triple final season.

“I didn’t bat well in the post-tea session. Four times, I was close to getting out in 90s, so I was a bit of nervous. I just wanted to clear the square leg fielder and got a fine timing to clear the rope,” Raman stated.

“We will look to negate the new ball and then assess the situation,” he stated about their technique.

Showering reward on Raman, Bengal coach Lal stated: “Take a look at the grit of Raman… If he had fallen, we might effectively have been eight-nine down at present. It has been a terrific efficiency.

“Abhimanyu Easwaran did not get runs however but we’re there sitting fairly at 241/four. We have now the idea to win this recreation. We are going to management the sport if we see via the primary hour tomorrow,” Lal concluded.

Transient Scores:

Bengal 241/four; 83 overs (Abhishek Raman 110 batting, Manoj Tiwary 46; CV Stephen 2/60) vs Andhra.

