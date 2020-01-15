“Ramdev Doesn’t Understand What A University Is”: NCP’s Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik mentioned Ramdev has by no means been to a school.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday launched an assault on Yoga guru Ramdev over his feedback towards the schools within the nation for his or her function in anti-CAA protests, saying that “people who have never been to colleges are raising questions”.

“The people who have never been to colleges and universities are now raising questions on universities. I think Baba Ramdev has never been able to understand what a university is, he has never been to a college. Universities of the country have given many IAS, IPS, intellectuals and many leaders to the nation,” Mr Malik advised information company ANI in Mumbai.

The NCP chief additionally accused the Uttar Pradesh administration led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of attacking college students of the Aligarh Muslim College (AMU) throughout the anti-Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) protests in December final 12 months.

“After the assertion by the Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim College, it has been proved that the Yogi administration entered the campus to commit atrocities on college students. Police had been referred to as to take care of regulation and order in Aligarh Muslim College, however the way in which by which they entered hostel and beat up college students exposes the Yogi authorities. They need to strategy the courts to cease this the police gunda raj of the Yogi authorities,” he mentioned.

The Aligarh Muslim College administration has determined to file an FIR towards police motion towards college students on December 15, mentioned the varsity spokesperson on Tuesday.

“The vice-chancellor has decided to file an FIR against the police action against the students on December 15. A complaint letter in this regard is being drafted,” Aligarh Muslim College spokesperson Rahat Abrar advised reporters.

He mentioned that it has been noticed that police “caused a lot of damage” on the campus and “brutally assaulted” college students.