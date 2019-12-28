Rancher chosen to replace late House District 64 representative

Richard Holtorf, a army veteran and cattle rancher, turned the most recent member of the Colorado Home of Representatives on Saturday, changing Rep. Kimmi Lewis, who died this month.

Holtorf, a Republican from Washington County, will signify Home District 64, which encompasses Baca, Bent, Crowley, Elbert, Kiowa, Las Animas, Lincoln, Prowers and Washington counties in southeastern Colorado.

He earned the mandatory 58 delegate votes, outlasting 4 different candidates at a emptiness committee assembly in Elbert County. State legislation dictates political get together’s central committee might kind a emptiness committee to pick a candidate of the identical get together as the one that vacated the seat.

Holtorf served within the army for 29 years, together with two deployments to Afghanistan, in keeping with Colorado Politics. He’s additionally a member of the Nationwide Rifle Affiliation and the previous president of the Washington County Farm Bureau.

The most recent member of the Colorado Home of Representatives is Washington County resident Richard Holtorf. Tells southeast Colorado residents that he’ll shield their land. #copolitics #coleg pic.twitter.com/o0yvbFQpDS — Michael Karlik (@michaelkarlik) December 28, 2019

Broadband growth in rural components of the state, increasing tax credit for medical professionals in rural Colorado and selling sources of renewable power are a few of Holtorf’s platforms, he informed the politics web site.

Lewis, heralded as a “true champion for Colorado,” held the seat from 2017 till her loss of life Dec. 6 at age 62.

State Republican leaders lauded Lewis, who fought an extended battle with breast most cancers, as a principled girl and robust advocate for rural Colorado and agriculture.