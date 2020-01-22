January 22, 2020 | 2:39pm

WASHINGTON — Sen. Rand Paul is providing President Trump “a ticket” to attend his Senate impeachment trial after Trump mused to reporters about wanting a entrance row seat so he may stare into Democratic senators’ “corrupt faces.”

“He’s welcome any time. I’ve got a ticket for him,” the Kentucky Republican informed the New York Submit. “In fact, I’ll probably send a ticket over to the White House today for him.”

Senators management most tickets within the spectator gallery that rings the Senate chamber. Through the first day of the trial Tuesday, a marathon debate on guidelines and process that ran to just about 1 am, lots of these seats went unfilled.

Trump floated a go to to the Senate early Wednesday whereas chatting with reporters in Davos, Switzerland, earlier than returning to Washington.

“I’d sort of love to sit in the front row and stare in their corrupt faces,” Trump mentioned, including that his authorized staff “might have a problem” with it.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (D-N.D.) quipped that Trump’s attendance “certainly would make it harder to fall asleep.” Many senators struggled to remain awake Tuesday throughout a late-night session.

A ticket, posted by Rand Paul to Twitter, for the Senate Gallery. Twitter

Different Republicans laughed off Trump’s tongue-in-cheek remarks.

“What faces? Corrupt faces? The president would be welcome to attend,” mentioned a chuckling Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.).

“Ha ha ha. I would encourage him to conduct his other business rather than be distracted by this,” mentioned Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

Democrats, in the meantime, urged Trump to look able to testify about his intent in withholding the Ukraine navy support at a time he was additionally asking them to research Democrats together with Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“If he comes, he should be prepared to answer questions,” mentioned Maine Sen. Angus King, an impartial who caucuses with the Democrats.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) mentioned: “President Trump also said he would like to testify under oath. That I would like to see.”