January 14, 2020 | 9:28am

Sen. Rand Paul pledged to drive votes on calling witnesses Republicans wish to hear from if the get together decides to help the Democrats’ requests for impeachment witnesses.

“My colleagues can’t have it both ways. Calling for some, while blocking others. If we are going to give a platform to witnesses the Dems demand, I look forward to forcing votes to call Hunter Biden and many more!” the Kentucky Republican tweeted Monday night time.

For months, Paul and different high-profile Republicans have publicly requested that lawmakers hear from Hunter about his time on the board of Ukrainian vitality firm Burisma whereas his father served as vice chairman.

GOP lawmakers, together with Paul, have argued that the youthful Biden earned illicit income from the corrupt firm because of his father’s place.

Democrats have accused President Trump of committing a quid professional quo by requesting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky launch an investigation into the Bidens whereas withholding $400 million in assist to the nation.

Republicans, in the meantime, argue that allegations towards the Bidens have been damning sufficient to advantage the president asking for a probe, no matter Joe’s candidacy for president.

Paul has additionally publicly mentioned that he want to hear testimony from the whistleblower who first reported a July 25 telephone name between Trump and Zelensky.

Each Joe and Hunter Biden have denied any wrongdoing.

Hunter pledged to not serve on any international boards if his father have been elected president in 2020.