RANDALL THE HANDLE: Must-win teams aren’t always safe bets

Because the common season involves an in depth in the present day, there are distinctive conditions the place a staff that’s required to win for playoff participation will tackle a squad that has nothing to play for besides being a spoiler.

The Eagles, Cowboys, Raiders and Steelers every belong within the must-win class, all taking part in towards groups that don’t have anything on the road. Nevertheless, historical past will not be on the dire staff’s aspect.

Golf equipment that must-win coming into Week 17 have lined simply 22 of the previous 54 video games when solid in that position. Kicking it up a notch, groups which can be favoured by three or extra factors in these circumstances are an alarming 7-18 versus the unfold.

Philadelphia is favoured by 4 factors on the Giants this afternoon whereas the Cowboys are a prohibitive 12-point choose as they host the Redskins. Neither Washington or the Giants will rollover in the present day towards their divisional foes.

Of concern to their determined opponents is that the ’Skins have lined three of their previous 4 highway video games whereas the G-Males have been on a roll with 4 covers in previous 5 video games and have additionally lined 4 of earlier 5 towards the Eagles.

— Tremendous Bowl odds are being provided on any staff that has already certified for the post-season or that has an opportunity to take part. The Ravens provide the bottom return, sitting at 2½-1 to win all of it. Together with reigning champion New England, the 49ers and Saints sit at 6-1 to be this yr’s champs. Others contenders embrace the Chiefs 7-1, Packers 10-1 and Seahawks at 14-1. When you want a longshot sleeper staff, the remaining group (Minnesota, Houston, Buffalo, Dallas, Tennessee, Pittsburgh and Oakland) are all 30-1 or higher.

— The Raiders can nonetheless make the post-season if a bunch of issues occur. Even so, they’re a 3½-point underdog at already-eliminated Denver in the present day. Oakland has lined 4 straight on this sequence, however the Broncos seem like on the upswing having lined six of their previous eight video games whereas the Raiders have been trending downward with only one cowl of their earlier six contests.

— Two groups that received’t be taking part in in January embrace the Browns and Bengals. Cleveland is a 2½-point choose at Cincinnati in the present day, marking the fifth time in its disappointing season that the Browns are favoured on the highway. After defeating the Jets method again in Week 2, the Brownies not solely did not cowl of their subsequent three events as highway chalk, they misplaced every recreation outright to the Broncos, Steelers and Cardinals, respectively.