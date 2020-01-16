RANDALL THE HANDLE: NFL Conference Finals selections

Packers (14-Three) at 49ers (14-Three)

LINE: SAN FRANCISCO by 7½

A well-known 1940’s American humourist by the title of Evan Esar as soon as mentioned that “statistics is the science of producing unreliable facts from reliable figures.”

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers would concur with these ideas as demonstrated by a powerful regular-season report which didn’t precisely align with the stats produced this season.

One astonishing instance finds that Inexperienced Bay has reached this convention remaining regardless of being outgained on the season by 145 yards. One other reveals that the Packers have been a mere 63 in level differential this yr, lowest among the many 4 groups nonetheless standing. Comparatively, the Niners have been 169 towards their collective opponents.

Rodgers’ numbers have been regular, however not eye-popping when reaching a 20th-ranked quarterback score, 17th general in yards per play and his 62% completion proportion was his second-lowest since 2008.

So how did these uninspiring numbers get the Pack thus far? The easy reply is steadiness.

With a brand new coach and a productive operating again, Rodgers has not been compelled to hold the workforce on his personal. RB Aaron Jones’ emergence as a harmful all-purpose again has eased the workload for his quarterback.

Defensively, the Packers are sound, led by the pass-rushing skills of Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith. Inexperienced Bay ranked ninth in fewest factors allowed this yr. That unit must be at its finest on today as they face a formidable opponent.

The 49ers supply equal or larger steadiness. San Francisco’s offence has been extraordinarily environment friendly this season when averaging the second-most factors scored and speeding yards whereas rating fourth in complete yards.

Its defence is a robust and menacing group that’s suffering from stars. Stud rookie DE Nick Bosa leads the way in which along with his multitude of abilities whereas guys like Kwon Alexander, Dee Ford, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead feed off of Bosa’s expertise and vitality.

The Packers know all too effectively what awaits them as an earlier assembly on this area again in late November produced a one-sided 37-Eight victory for the host Niners in what was one in all Rodgers’ worst lifetime performances.

Can the all-star QB and his mates make up such a disparity? We consider they will.

It is a large pointspread for a workforce that employs Rodgers and for a membership that has reeled off six straight wins. It’s additionally a handicap that the 49ers will not be snug with.

The NFC’s high seed was favoured by six or extra factors on six events this season, leading to zero covers whereas dropping two of the half dozen video games straight up.

Conversely, the Packers have been underdogs simply 4 occasions this season and by no means by greater than 4½ factors earlier than profitable three of these 4 contests outright.

Rodgers has been an underdog of 7½ or extra factors simply thrice in his profession, leading to a Three-Zero mark vs. the road.

Pedigree and credentials account for one thing. This will likely be Rodgers’ 18th playoff begin in comparison with simply the second for San Fran pivot Jimmy Garoppolo.

There’s sufficient room right here to endorse this customer and for Mr. Esar’s quip to carry true as soon as once more.

TAKING: PACKERS 7½

Titans (11-7) at Chiefs (13-Four)

LINE: KANSAS CITY by 7½

The Titans have been the feel-good story of those playoffs to date with upset wins at New England and Baltimore.

Bettors which have been backing Mike Vrabel’s workforce have been laughing all the way in which to the financial institution with Tennessee being prohibitive underdogs in each situations and moneyline tickets paying off like slot machines.

Confidence is excessive as Tennessee makes its third playoff journey in as many weeks when arriving right here at Arrowhead to tackle the Chiefs. Whereas a victory right here would add one other thrilling chapter to this story, we’re extremely uncertain it’ll occur that approach.

Kudos to the Titans for his or her two earlier triumphs however this can be a completely different animal. Certain, beating the Patriots and Ravens was a coup for Tennessee, however don’t be fooled. The Chiefs are merely a greater workforce than each. Kansas Metropolis has much more firepower and when wholesome, as they’re proper now, they’re troublesome to cease.

Additionally, don’t let anybody let you know that soon-to-be-named MVP Lamar Jackson is a greater quarterback than Patrick Mahomes.

He’s not.

Final season’s MVP, Mahomes has been excellent in his three earlier playoff performances the place he has thrown for practically 900 yards, eight touchdowns and 0 interceptions. The star QB led his workforce to this recreation final season earlier than being denied a visit to the Tremendous Bowl after a hard-fought extra time loss at New England.

Whereas lightning might have already struck twice for this customer, the Titans might discover it troublesome to only set off a spark on this setting.

Tennessee’s M.O. has been to seize a lead after which let RB Derrick Henry grind away along with his immense operating abilities. Whereas it has been an efficient technique, it modifications issues if and when the Titans fall behind.

Tennessee was outgained in its two earlier victories by practically 250 yards. We’re unsure how its 24th-ranked move defence will decelerate this explosive Kansas Metropolis offence.

The Titans have been additionally poor within the crimson zone, permitting opponents to attain touchdowns 68% of the time, the second-worst proportion within the league this yr.

Whereas Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been a boon to his membership since incomes the beginning function, the 31-year outdated veteran handed for 72 and 88 yards, respectively, in his two playoff appearances. That kind of output merely received’t lower it right here.

Typically ignored is Kansas Metropolis’s defence. That group has been quietly efficient over the previous month or so, permitting simply 44 factors in its remaining 4 regular-season video games. The Texans have been in a position to rating 24 first-half factors final week after Ok.C. had early recreation jitters, however Houston was shut down within the second half.

The Titans’ kicking recreation stays a problem as effectively, having gone by means of 4 placekickers this season after auditioning castoffs for the necessary function.

This will likely be Tennessee’s fourth consecutive highway recreation with no bye, which is a rarity within the NFL. The previous 4 golf equipment to expertise this all misplaced on this circumstance whereas protecting simply as soon as.

Kansas Metropolis has been knocking on this door for a few seasons. They determine to enter this time round.

TAKING: CHIEFS –7½