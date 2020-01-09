RANDALL THE HANDLE: NFL divisional round picks

Vikings (11-6) at 49ers (13-Three)

LINE: SAN FRANCISCO by 7

Minnesota’s upset win at New Orleans final week was no fluke. It had been a while since Vikings QB Kirk Cousins had a full arsenal of playmakers round him. Beforehand injured RB Dalvin Prepare dinner and WR Adam Thielen each gave the impression to be wholesome and carried out as such. Toss in gifted WR Stefan Diggs and the Vikes can go toe-to-toe with the 49ers. To not take something away from San Francisco, because it earned the highest seed in a really aggressive NFC. The Niners can rating in bunches, however it received’t be straightforward towards this staunch customer because the Vikings had been fifth-best within the league this yr in holding opponents to 18.9 factors per sport. This group held the Saints’ high-flying offence to 20 factors. This shall be QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s first playoff begin of his profession. First-timers have had a troublesome go of it, particularly when recognizing 5 or extra factors. Since 2004, Jay Cutler was the one quarterback to win and canopy when favoured by 5 or extra of their playoff debut. Drew Brees, Dak Prescott and Jared Goff all didn’t win or cowl whereas Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson additionally failed of their first makes an attempt when giving freely fewer factors. San Fran compiled some respectable defensive stats, however these numbers could also be barely deceptive as they weren’t sturdy down the stretch, permitting 127 factors of their last 4 video games. All stated, the disparity between these two golf equipment is just not as nice as this handicap would point out.

TAKING: VIKINGS 7

Titans (10-7) at Ravens (14-2)

LINE: BALTIMORE by 9½

With one of the best general file within the NFL, Baltimore had a sensational season. QB Lamar Jackson shall be named the league’s Most Useful Participant after piloting his staff to probably the most factors scored, most dashing yards and the second-highest whole yards general. The Ravens defence was practically as formidable, rating among the many prime six in practically each significant class. Baltimore hasn’t misplaced a sport since September. Superman is likely to be reluctant to face in entrance of this unyielding locomotive, nonetheless, the Titans is probably not. Sure, it is going to be an enormous process to take down this foe, however there’s ample room for a canopy when contemplating how this Tennessee staff performs. No matter they did this low season, after introducing some particular conditioning and weight-reduction plan, appears to be paying off. The proof is within the Titans’ second-half numbers the place they’ve dominated opponents. Tennessee doesn’t appear to put on down and opponents can’t sustain. RB Derrick Henry has confirmed to be a prime runner and likewise will get stronger as the sport progresses. QB Ryan Tannehill has discovered a groove, now Eight-Three since taking on mid-season whereas averaging 29.6 factors per sport in these 11 begins. Ought to Tennessee fall behind early, they are going to proceed to battle, leaving an affordable backdoor-cover chance. Additionally observe that the Ravens are usually not adept at recognizing the massive quantity with simply eight covers in previous 20 when giving freely seven or extra. That features a 1-Three file versus unfold this season whereas failing to cowl residence video games on this value vary towards the Bengals, Browns and Cardinals.

TAKING: TITANS 9½

Texans (11-6) at Chiefs (12-Four)

LINE: KANSAS CITY by 10

No two video games are fairly the identical, however that doesn’t imply we will merely low cost a earlier outcome. When the Texans and Chiefs met on this subject in mid-October, it was Houston that left city with a 31-24 victory over a Kansas Metropolis staff that was favoured by 3½ factors. Skip forward to this weekend’s sport the place Ok.C. is favoured by this whopping pointspread. What provides? We perceive that the Chiefs are an offensive risk every time they’ve the ball. We additionally perceive the inflation price is inserted into this quantity as a result of fears such an offence. However Houston isn’t any slouch. Like Kansas Metropolis, it’s a division winner. Offensively, the Texans have a quarterback that may be as dynamic as Kansas Metropolis’s Patrick Mahomes. We’ve seen what Deshaun Watson can do as just lately as final week, when he led his membership to a win over stellar Buffalo. Within the earlier assembly between these two golf equipment, Watson threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns in his staff’s triumph. Not solely did the duo of DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller have simply 99 mixed receiving yards and no touchdowns, Houston additionally overcame three turnovers in that sport. Whereas it could appear to be we’re placing quite a lot of weight on the sooner outcome, we should think about what might occur if Houston’s stars play to capability and turnovers don’t happen. Additionally, we will’t ignore Watson as an underdog, the place he has coated six of his previous eight when taking 3½ factors or extra. A see-saw battle wouldn’t shock.

TAKING: CHIEFS 10

Seahawks (12-5) at Packers (13-Three)

LINE: GREEN BAY by Four

The place Seattle’s luck runs out is anybody’s guess. Final week’s win in Philadelphia was largely aided by an early damage to Eagles QB Carson Wentz. Issues have gone Seattle’s means all season lengthy. How else are you able to clarify a staff that went 11-5 through the common season, however was solely 7 in level differential? To place that into perspective, the 9-7 Titans had been 71 whereas the Eight-Eight Cowboys had been 113. Profitable 11-of-12 video games in one-possession contests is both very fortunate or very gritty. Having a eager, athletic quarterback in Russell Wilson actually is an enormous assist. Now Pete Carroll’s membership will attempt its luck at Lambeau. Fortunate for the customer as soon as once more, this host isn’t fairly pretty much as good as its file would point out both. Inexperienced Bay exerted quite a lot of power in capturing video games towards subpar groups. Nevertheless, the Packers have considerably extra going for them right here than their customer does. Seattle has no backfield to talk of, with the highest three RBs on the depth chart all injured. Sorry, however Marshawn Lynch and Travis Homer scare nobody. That leaves Wilson to cross and scramble. Inexperienced Bay has the personnel to defend this one-dimensional offence. The Smith tandem of Preston and Za’Darius can stress and include Seattle’s quarterback whereas the Packers secondary is a proficient group that received’t enable DK Metcalf an identical 160-yards, one-touchdown efficiency that he loved towards Philly’s porous defenders. The house staff has received the earlier eight on this collection and barely did one staff arrive as undermanned as these present company.

TAKING: PACKERS –Four