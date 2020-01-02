RANDALL THE HANDLE: NFL wild-card selections

Payments (10-6) at Texans (10-6)

LINE: HOUSTON by 2½

There’s little doubt that the Texans are gifted sufficient to win this playoff recreation. The problem is available in trusting them. They’re particularly unreliable as a favorite which is confirmed by their 2-6 in opposition to the unfold (ATS) mark in previous eight video games when freely giving factors. This can be a testomony to the mistrusting teaching of Houston head man Invoice O’Brien. In his sixth season with Houston, his groups have regularly underachieved. 5 earlier campaigns have produced 4 playoff video games however only one victory to point out for it. That win was in opposition to the Raiders in 2016, when Oakland was pressured to go together with third-stringer Connor Prepare dinner at quarterback after starters Derek Carr and Matt McGloin had been each injured. It will be Prepare dinner’s one and solely begin within the NFL. Teaching capacity and historical past apart, the Payments deserve the decision right here. They’re a sound defensive membership that may shut down the harmful combo of QB Deshaun Watson and WR Deandre Hopkins as Buffalo’s fourth-ranked go defence (195 yards per recreation) has confirmed time and time once more. Defence has a approach of profitable in relation to any skilled league’s playoffs. If that holds true right here, the Texans are in some hassle as they had been the league’s third-worst staff in stopping the go and this regardless of taking part in in a division not precisely identified for its aerial aptitude. Houston was simply 2-6 vs. unfold as hosts this season whereas the Payments excel in highway video games, the place they’re 9-2-2 vs. factors in previous 13.

TAKING: BILLS 2½

Titans (9-7) at Patriots (12-Four)

LINE: NEW ENGLAND by 5

Even with one other robust regular-season report, there have been lingering doubts about New England this 12 months. These uncertainties had been heightened when the Patriots had been shocked in a season-ending house loss to the lowly Dolphins. Whereas we’ve seen the Pats have dips earlier than, this one appears extra critical. Regardless of a smooth schedule, New England’s defence seems to be an ready unit. Nevertheless, the identical can’t be stated for Tom Brady and his offence. Both as a result of father time is catching as much as the long-lasting quarterback or as a result of he simply doesn’t have a powerful supporting solid round him, this scoring unit shouldn’t be feared like regular. Invoice Belichick’s membership had been practically unbeatable on this subject, however not anymore. In New England’s earlier 4 at Gillette, it slipped by Dallas 13-9, misplaced to the Chiefs, wanted a fourth-quarter comeback to get previous the Payments after which the unexplainable loss to the Fish. Sure, information may be deceiving and opposite to the Patriots, Tennessee’s reasonable season report is way more luminous than it seems. A late-October transfer of benching QB Marcus Mariota for veteran Ryan Tannehill proved fruitful. Tannehill sparked this offence, permitting the Titans to win seven of their ultimate 10 video games whereas averaging 30.Four factors per contest in that span. Using the league’s prime rusher, RB Derrick Henry excelled when groups needed to cope with extra than simply him and Tannehill took benefit. An underrated defence is able to holding down a struggling Patriots’ offence. We’re sticking with present stream of those two golf equipment.

TAKING: TITANS 5

Vikings (10-6) at Saints (13-Three)

LINE: NEW ORLEANS by 7½

This can be a large ask for the Vikings. Current kind has the arrow pointing down as they enter these playoffs on the heels of consecutive losses, regardless that the season finale had them resting starters. One starter that’s key to Minnesota’s success is RB Dalvin Prepare dinner. The expert again has been sidelined for a few weeks with a chest harm, however is predicted to return for this essential matchup. Even when Prepare dinner is at full capability, is Mike Zimmer’s conservative strategy more likely to work right here? It’d if Minnesota is ready to seize a lead, but when they fall behind, the bottom recreation should be aborted and taking part in catch up received’t bode properly for this customer. Even when Prepare dinner is given the prospect to run the ball, he received’t have a simple time of it in opposition to New Orleans’ fourth-ranked ground-stoppers. As for the Saints, their arrow is pointing skyward. Beneath Drew Brees’ management, New Orleans received 5 of its previous six video games with the one setback being a wild 48-46 shootout in opposition to the top-ranked 49ers. New Orleans averaged 37.2 factors per recreation throughout that stretch. Good luck to Minnesota’s suspect corners and secondary in slowing down a prolific passing assault. Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins produced some stable stats this season, however he nonetheless can’t get that monkey off his again in relation to beating high quality groups. It definitely doesn’t assist that prime receiver Adam Thielen has been injured and contributed subsequent to nothing. The Vikes haven’t received a highway playoff recreation in 15 seasons. Can’t see them competing right here.

TAKING: SAINTS –7½

Seahawks (11-5) at Eagles (9-7)

LINE: SEATTLE by 2

Of the 11 different groups which have certified for this season’s playoffs, the one membership that we consider Philadelphia can defeat occurs to be this customer. Whereas many pundits are specializing in the Eagles’ huge harm listing, Seattle’s infirmary is simply as populated. Not solely are the Seahawks hurting, however their roster is a mediocre one to start with. Kudos to the Seabirds for his or her 11-5 marketing campaign. Nevertheless, a lot of these battles discovered Pete Carroll’s membership on the optimistic facet of one-score video games. In reality, the Seahawks would have tied for the worst report in soccer at Three-12 if you happen to flipped these one-score outcomes to Seattle’s opponents. Such a victory occurred in an earlier contest between these two that had the Seahawks profitable 17-9 on this very subject. Whereas that consequence might present confidence for this visitor, that recreation had Philadelphia with out its prime three vast receivers, main rusher and two Professional Bowl offensive linemen. As well as, the Eagles suffered an outrageous 5 turnovers that day. Regardless of all these beneficial elements, Seattle nonetheless solely received by a landing. RB Rashaad Penny generated most of Seattle’s offence that day when scampering for 129 yards and landing. Who’s going to offer that sort of manufacturing on the place? The not too long ago unretired Marshawn Lynch? Upon his return final week, he had essentially the most carries in a loss to San Francisco the place he ran 12 instances for a paltry 34 yards. It could come as a shock that that is Carson Wentz’s first playoff recreation. Philly’s gifted quarterback is as a lot a gamer as counterpart Russell Wilson. We don’t consider the latter must be favoured right here.

TAKING: EAGLES 2