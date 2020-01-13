Randy Newman, Elton John Up For Best Original Song Oscars

The nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards have been introduced this morning.

For those who have been hoping to see some Oscar love for Thom Yorke and even for Golden Globe nominees Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, you might be out of luck. The Greatest Unique Track race contains Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s Rocketman tune “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” which gained the Golden Globe. Globe nominees “Into The Unknown” from Frozen II and “Stand Up” from Harriet are in there , as are “I'm Standing With You” from Breakthrough (sung by This Is Us star Chrissy Metz) and Randy Newman's “I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story four .

For authentic rating, the nominees have been the identical because the Golden Globes area with one exception: John Williams' rating for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is in, Daniel Pemberton's Motherless Brooklyn rating is out. Which means the opposite nominees are Golden Globes winner Hildur Guðnadóttir for Joker plus Alexandre Desplat for Little Ladies , Randy Newman for Marriage Story , and Thomas Newman (no relation to Randy) for 1917 .

So Randy Newman is up for music Oscars for his work in each Toy Story four and Marriage Story . Fairly a yr for Randy!

Greatest Unique Track:

Randy Newman – “I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away” ( Toy Story four )

Chrissy Metz – “I'm Standing With You” ( Breakthrough )

Elton John & Bernie Taupin – “I'm Gonna Love Me Again” ( Rocketman )

Kristen Anderson Lopez & Robert Lopez – “Into The Unknown” ( Frozen II )

Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo – “Stand Up” ( Harriet )

Greatest Unique Rating:

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Alexandre Desplat – Little Ladies

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker