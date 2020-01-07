Randy Orton Mocks AJ Styles’ RKO On WWE RAW

The continued backwards and forwards between Randy Orton and AJ Kinds appears to be main in the direction of one other massive blow-off match between the 2 males, which some consider will happen at WrestleMania 36 in a rematch of their Mania showdown final 12 months.

No matter whether or not or not that occurs, there’s no means of getting away from the truth that each guys are producing some strong work on this feud – though you would argue we’ve seen all of it earlier than.

Final night time on Monday Evening RAW we noticed AJ Kinds take the chance to mock Randy Orton by delivering a ‘Phenomenal RKO’ of his personal. The issue is that the person himself didn’t assume it was significantly phenomenal in any respect.

Randy Orton is the type of man that you just simply shouldn’t problem on social media, as a result of let’s face it, he isn’t afraid to say what he thinks just about 100% of the time.

Once you put any of the storyline causes for this feud to 1 facet, one indisputable fact is that it’s going to be actually attention-grabbing to see them sq. off once more. They’ve an honest chemistry within the ring and in the event that they’re given a bit extra time to work, they might take their match to an entire new stage.

In the meanwhile, although, we’ll should see the way it all goes down on the Royal Rumble and past as we start the lengthy street to WrestleMania – and the entire enjoyable and chaos that comes alongside that journey.