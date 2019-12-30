News TV SHOWS

Randy Orton Possibly Injured At WWE Live Event

December 30, 2019
Randy Orton was working his scheduled match towards AJ Types in Hershey, PA. Then issues went fallacious.

The Viper and The Phenomenal One have been having their match as deliberate, after which Orton was injured inside the first two minutes. Orton tried an RKO, however he landed awkwardly and fell.

Medical workers tended to Randy Orton after that. The match was additionally referred to as off. It seemed to be Orton’s left knee, however there isn’t a official phrase presently.

Let’s hope that Orton seems to be okay. Proper now’s a horrible time to get injured because the street to WrestleMania is beginning up quickly.

He fucked his knee up he must be helped out of the ring landed on it humorous when aj pushed him away so he wouldn’t get RKOD #WWEHershey

— Mads (@ClaymoreChick95) December 30, 2019



