Rangeview crushes Westminster in lopsided win

The Rangeview Raiders simply defeated the Westminster Wolves by a rating of 87-50 on Wednesday.

Westminster was lead in scoring by Marina Boltz who put up 23 factors, whereas additionally amassing one rebound and one help. Lauren Graves bonilla helped the hassle by chipping in eight factors, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Of their subsequent video games, Westminster will keep house and play Northglenn, whereas Rangeview will journey to play Prairie View.

Rangeview has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.



