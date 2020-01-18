Ranjeet Kumar Dass Becomes Assam BJP President Second Consecutive Time

Ranjeet Kumar Dass was first elected because the get together president on January 30, 2017 (File)

Guwahati, Assam:

Assam BJP unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass was re-elected to the put up for a second consecutive time period on Saturday.

The announcement was made at a celebration assembly held on the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Assam’s Guwahati in presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Mr Dass has been elected because the get together’s state president for an additional three-year time period.

The chief minister congratulated Mr Dass and thanked him for motivating the get together employees on the grassroots stage. “Dass has played a crucial role in strengthening the party,” he added.

The NEDA convenor additionally congratulated Mr Dass on his re-election because the get together’s state president.

“Dass has infused a new energy in the party and I am certain that together we shall continue to take the BJP to greater heights,” Mr Sarma mentioned.

Mr Dass mentioned he was grateful that the get together employees had given him one other probability to serve them.

“We shall work with renewed vigour and ensure that the BJP’s mission of winning more than 100 seats in the 2021 assembly elections is achieved,” he mentioned.

The Assam Legislative Meeting has 126 seats.

Mr Dass was first elected because the get together president on January 30, 2017.

Mr Dass had joined the BJP in 1992 and was elected as an MLA from Sorbhog meeting constituency in 2011. He was the get together’s deputy chief within the Home from 2011 to 2016.

He was re-elected from the Sorbhog constituency in 2016 meeting polls and was elected because the Speaker of the Home.

Mr Dass had resigned from the Speaker’s put up on being elected because the get together president.