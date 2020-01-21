Ranji Trophy: Akash, Manoj Star As Bengal Thrash Hyderabad In 3 Days

Akash Deep and Manoj Tiwary starred for Bengal to crush Hyderabad by an innings and 303 runs in a Spherical six Ranji Trophy tie in Kalyani, West Bengal, on Tuesday. After being bowled out for simply 171 runs, the guests failed to indicate some spirit because the hosts registered a formidable victory with Akash rising with a four-fer within the second innings too. Earlier, Manoj Tiwary’s spectacular 303 had guided Bengal to submit a mammoth 635/7(d) of their first essay.

In Delhi, the hosts want 337 runs for a victory with 10 wickets in hand after ending the third day at 10/zero in opposition to Vidarbha on the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Punjab, alternatively, have been 133 runs away from registering a win after closing the day’s play at 87/four in opposition to Gujarat in Valsad.

Rajasthan too, have been on the profitable aspect as they registered a win by an innings and 96 runs in opposition to Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram. After bowling out the hosts for a paltry 90 runs, the guests as soon as once more wrapped them up for simply 86 runs, because of SK Sharma’s scintillating figures of 6/48.

Tamil Nadu additionally ended the spherical on a profitable be aware as they thrashed Railways by an innings and 164 runs in Chennai.

In reply to Himachal Pradesh’s 496, Baroda have been 150/2 with Vishnu Solanki and Yusuf Pathan batting on 85 and 21 runs respectively.

Sarfaraz Khan hit an unbeaten 132 whereas Siddhesh Lad contributed with a wholesome 98 to assist Mumbai stay within the contest in opposition to Uttar Pradesh on the Wankhede Stadium. Earlier, stumper Upendra Yadav (203) took the guests to 625/eight of their first essay.