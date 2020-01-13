Ranji Trophy: Bowlers Put Mumbai In Control Of Group B Tie vs Tamil Nadu

A disciplined bowling effort helped Mumbai scale back Tamil Nadu to 249 for seven of their first innings to take management of the Ranji Trophy Group B match in Chennai on Monday. Tamil Nadu now path by 239 runs at stumps on the third and penultimate day. Mumbai had declared their first innings at 488 on the second day on Sunday. Shams Mulani (2/59), Tushar Deshpande (2/47) and Royston Dias (2/34) took two wickets every for the guests. A middle-order collapse which noticed the house aspect lose three wickets with out a run being scored lowered them to 178 for five and subsequently to 195 for 7 earlier than the skilled Ravichandran Ashwin (32 batting, 96 balls, 2 fours) and R Sai Kishore (17 batting) got here up with a rearguard motion.

The 2 added 54 runs and performed out the ultimate session, irritating Mumbai and making skipper Aditya Tare check out a number of bowlers. Resuming on the in a single day 66 for no loss, the house aspect obtained an early jolt when Check discard Abhinav Mukund (58) fell after including simply six runs to his in a single day rating.

The opposite opener L Suryapprakash, who made 41 in 169 balls (6 fours, 1 six), was the subsequent to go, caught by Tushar Deshpande off debutant Vinayak Bhoir.

M Kaushik Gandhi, who was recalled to the Tamil Nadu squad a few matches in the past, batted properly and held one find yourself because the visiting aspect saved issues tight. He appeared good for a giant one earlier than charging out to a supply from Shams Mulani to be stumped by Adiyta Tare for 60.

Skipper Baba Aparajith (14) fell leg-before-wicket to Deshpande and two wickets adopted in fast succession with out the addition of any run.

Baba Indrajith, the comeback man, on whom lots depended, fell to a superb catch by Jay Bista off Royston Dias for six.

Dinesh Karthik, who batted at No. 7, after having missed a serious a part of play on Sunday owing to again spasms, adopted Pradosh Ranjan Paul (zero).

Ashwin and Sai Kishore confirmed a whole lot of persistence and held on whilst Tare introduced adjustments in an effort to interrupt the cussed eighth-wicket partnership.

Talking on the finish of play, Tare praised the bowlers for his or her disciplined effort and the fielding, particularly by Jay Bista, who took two very good catches.

Transient Scores: Mumbai 488 all out in 148.four overs (Aditya Tare 154, Shams Mulani 87, Shashank Attarde 58, Jay Bista 41; R Sai Kishore four/125, R Ashwin three/121) vs Tamil Nadu 249 for 7 in 121 overs (Kaushik Gandhi 60, Abhinav Mukund 58).