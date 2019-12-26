Ranji Trophy: Ishant Sharma Puts Delhi On Top vs Hyderabad

After being bundled out for a average 284 runs in a Ranji Trophy Spherical three contest, a four-fer by Delhi’s Ishant Sharma (four/19) and Simarjeet Singh (four/23) noticed all the Hyderabad aspect again within the hut after managing simply 69 runs of their first essay as solely three of their batsmen might rating in double digits on the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Being requested to follow-on by Delhi, the guests have been as soon as once more in hassle as Kunwar Bidhuri picked up a few wickets in fast succession to scale back Hyderabad to 20/2 on the shut of the second day’s play. The guests nonetheless path by 195 runs.

One other four-fers by Cheepurapalli Stephen (four/78) and KV Sasikanth (four/64) helped Andhra bowl out Bengal for 289 runs because the hosts might handle solely 48 runs to their in a single day rating, dropping six wickets on the Eden Gardens. The guests nonetheless, have been but to kick off their first innings as dangerous mild pressured early stumps.

A valiant unbeaten 72 runs by Rishi Dhawan and a 69-run innings by opener Priyanshu Khanduri took Himachal Pradesh to 235/7 towards Karnataka on the finish of the second day in Mysore. The guests have now taken a 69-run lead as that they had earlier wrapped up the house aspect for 166 runs.

A five-wicket haul by Basil Thampi (5/56) helped Kerala bundle out hosts Gujarat for 210 runs in Surat to set themselves a 268-run goal. Chasing the goal, Kerala have been 26 for no loss at stumps with openers Vishnu Vinod and Jalaj Saxena batting on 22 and three runs respectively.

In the meantime, the defending champions remained static at their in a single day rating of 196/6 towards Punjab as no play was attainable on the second day because of dangerous mild in Nagpur.

Three half-centuries by opener Rameez Khan (87), Venkatesh Iyer (88) and Mihir Hirwani (54 batting) lifted hosts Madhya Pradesh to 281/7 towards Tamil Nadu, who have been skittled out for 149 runs of their first essay. T Natarajan was the decide of the bowlers for the guests with figures of four/96.

Railways rode skipper Karn Sharma’s unbeaten 112 to put up 266 runs of their first innings towards Mumbai, who had a poor displaying of their first essay after being wrapped up for simply 114 runs in Mumbai. Later, regardless of beginning cautiously, the hosts have been lowered to 64/three as they misplaced three wickets inside 10 runs to path by 88 runs on the finish of the day.

In reply to Saurashtra’s 331, Uttar Pradesh have been 222/three of their first essay in Rajkot, due to some precious top-order contributions by Aryan Juyal (52), Akshdeep Nath (80 batting) and Mohammad Saif (41 batting). For the hosts, Jaydev Unadkat, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Parth Bhut bagged a wicket every.

Within the Elite Group C contests, Odisha took a 28-run lead towards Uttarakhand in Cuttack as they ended the second day at 145/6 with opener Shantanu Mishra and Debabrata Pradhan batting on 54 and a couple of runs respectively. Earlier, the guests have been bowled out for 117 runs on Wednesday.

Tripura have been 16/1 at stumps of their second innings to path by 31 runs towards Providers on the Palam Grounds in Delhi. Earlier within the day, Providers might solely handle 173 runs in reply to Tripura’s first innings whole of 126 runs.

In Pune, Chhattisgarh path by 158 runs after ending the day at 131/three towards hosts Maharashtra, who had put up 289 runs of their first innings. Harpreet Singh and Amandeep Khare have been batting on 59 and 9 runs when stumps have been drawn.

Solely 4 overs of play was attainable in Jamshedpur as Haryana added 11 runs to their in a single day rating to succeed in 285/6 towards hosts Jharkhand. Chaitanya Bishnoi and Harshal Patel have been batting on 75 and 47 runs when dangerous mild pressured the cease of play.

Equally, 34 overs of play was attainable in Jammu because the hosts added 151 runs dropping a wicket to their in a single day rating to succeed in 210/2 on the finish of the day towards Assam. Shubham Khajuria and Henan Malik have been batting on 87 and 13 runs respectively.

Puducherry have been within the driver’s seat towards Mizoram in Kolkata as after wrapping up their opponents for a paltry 73, they declared their first innings at a wholesome 458/5 to take a large 385 runs lead, due to Paras Dogra’s 200 and Suresh Kumar’s unbeaten 103. They later lowered Mizoram to 30/four of their second essay to take management of the match.

No play was attainable on the second day of the competition between Sikkim and Nagaland, who have been 45/1 to path by 224 runs in Bhubaneswar.

Manipur took a 133-run lead in Dibrugarh as after bowling out Arunachal Pradesh for 143 runs, they ended the second day at 80/three with Sagatpam Jayanta and Sultan Karim batting on 30 and 10 runs respectively. Earlier, Manipur had managed to place up 196 runs of their first innings.

Skipper Ashutosh Aman scalped a few wickets for simply 5 runs to assist Bihar cut back Goa to 65/2 on the finish of the day in Patna because the guests nonetheless path by 261 runs. Earlier, Babul Kumar’s 160 and Shasheem Rathour’s 69-run contribution had helped the hosts put a wholesome 326 runs on board earlier than being wrapped up.

Skipper Manan Vohra missed his ton merely by 10 runs whereas Raman Bishnoi was batting on 40 as Chandigarh have been 168/four at stumps on the primary day of their contest towards Meghalaya in Mangaldoi. For Meghalaya, Abhay Negi, Dippu Sangma, Sanjay Yadav and Chengkam Sangma picked up a wicket apiece.