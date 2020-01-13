Ranji Trophy: Jalaj Saxena Takes 7 As Kerala Defend 145 To Beat Punjab

All-rounder Jalaj Saxena picked up seven wickets for 51 runs together with his off-spin to information Kerala to a 21-run win over Punjab in a low-scoring Ranji Trophy Group A match in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Chasing a meagre 146 runs for the win, Punjab misplaced wickets at common intervals with Saxena turning out to the star for Kerala on the third and penultimate day of the four-day match. Moreover Saxena, left-arm orthodox bowlers Sijomon Joseph (2/37) and M D Nidheesh (1/18) have been the opposite wicket takers as Kerala shot out Punjab for 124 in 46.1 overs of their second innings.

Decrease-order batsmen Mayank Markande (23) and Siddharth Kaul (22) have been the top-scorers for Punjab whilst skipper Mandeep Singh (10), Sanvir Singh (18) and Gurkeerat Singh (18) failed miserably in what ought to have been a simple chase.

Earlier, resuming on the in a single day rating of 88 for 5, Kerala have been bundled out for 136 in 39.5 overs of their second innings, setting a gettable goal of 146 for Punjab.

Akshay Chandran top-scored with 31, whereas Kaul (5/39) and Gurkeerat (four/45) shone with the ball for Punjab.

Kerala pocketed six factors by advantage of the outright win.

In one other Group A match in Ongole, Andhra want seven extra wickets on the ultimate day to register an innings win over Hyderabad.

At stumps, Hyderabad are nonetheless trailing Andhra by 219 runs with seven wickets in hand.

After scoring 225 of their first innings, Hyderabad have been 45 for three of their second innings.

Andhra declared their first innings at a mammoth whole of 489 for eight.

In one other Group A encounter in Jaipur, Rajasthan made 327 for seven of their first innings in reply to Gujarat’s 325.