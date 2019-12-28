Ranji Trophy: Pujara Fails As UP Register Huge Win Over Saurashtra

Uttar Pradesh thrashed Saurashtra by an innings and 72 runs, at the same time as Check specialist Cheteshwar Pujara failed miserably with the bat within the second innings of the Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy held in Rajkot on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh had bowled out Saurashtra for 331 of their first essay after which posted a mammoth 523 on the board, courtesy a 165 by middle-order batsman Mohammed Saif. Because of Saif’s century, Uttar Pradesh managed to seize an enormous 192-run first innings lead.

When play resumed on the fourth and the ultimate day, on the SCA Stadium in Khanderi, Saurashtra wanted to bat their skins out to avoid wasting the sport and evade defeat.

Nevertheless, Uttar Pradesh skipper Saurabh Kumar spun his net across the opposition batsmen and led the aspect to an emphatic victory.

Kumar, a sluggish left-arm orthodox bowler, returned with match-winning figures of 6/55, as his crew shot out Saurashtra for 120 and gained even the bonus level.

Saurashtra openers Harvik Desai (50) and Snell Patel(19) gave them a sedate begin conjuring 38 runs for the primary wicket earlier than leggie Zeeshan Ansari (Three-42) trapped Patel infront of the wicket.

One-down Pujara, who has on so many events pulled his crew out of the woods, was anticipated to do it another time.

Nevertheless, the Check specialist lasted simply 10 deliveries and was trapped in entrance of the wicket by Kumar for Three. The Kumar-Ansari duo then ran via Saurashtra’s middle-order eradicating Samarth Vyas (zero), Jay Chauhan (1) and Prerak Mankad (four) in fast succession, because the hosts slipped to 57/5.

Sheldon Jackson (11) additionally was unable to covert his begin, as Saurashtra misplaced their sixth wicket for 83.

For the hosts, opener Desai was the one hope if theyhad to bat one other two classes, however leggie Ansari caught him on his personal bowling even earlier than lunch was referred to as.

At lunch, Saurashtra had been reeling at 98/eight, as Uttar Pradesh had been on cusp of a memorable win.

It was then only a matter of time, as Uttar Pradesh eliminated the final two batsmen DA Jadeja (13) and Jaydev Unadkat (2) to gather seven factors.

The win was much more particular as Uttar Pradesh defeated Saurashtra in their very own yard.

Transient scores: Saurashtra 331 and 120 (Harvik Desai 50,Snell Patel 19; Saurabh Kumar 6-55, Zeeshan Ansari Three-42) v/s Uttar Pradesh 523. UP received by an innings and 72 runs. UP 7 factors, Saurashtra zero factors.