Ranji Trophy: Pujara Joins Elite List, Mumbai Recover After Shaky Start

Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday joined a choose group of cricketing greats by smashing his 50th first-class century throughout Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy group B match towards Karnataka, in Rajkot. Pujara warmed up properly for the upcoming Check collection in New Zealand with fashionable 162 off 238 balls that had 17 fours and a six. Pujara, joined an elite checklist of 9 Indians led by Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. The 31-year-old Pujara, who has 18 Check centuries to his credit score, is fourth on the checklist of energetic gamers with most first-class centuries behind former England skipper Alastair Cook dinner (65), former South Africa captain Hashim Amla (52) and India’s home cricket big Wasim Jaffer (57).

Amongst present energetic Check gamers, the closest contender to Pujara is Australia’s Steve Smith, who has 42 first-class centuries whereas his India team-mates Virat Kohli (34) and Ajinkya Rahane (32) are a lot behind.

Pujara (15188 earlier than this match) already has scored greater than 15,000 runs in his profession, throughout which he has performed 197 matches.

Saurashtra completed the day at 296/2, with Sheldon Jackson batting at 99 alongside Pujara.

Shams Mulani (87) and Aditya Tare (69, batting) raised a 155-run partnership with preventing half-centuries to assist Mumbai end the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group ‘B’ match towards Tamil Nadu at 284 for six, in Chennai.

Electing to bat after profitable the toss, the guests have been in a spot of trouble as lanky left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (three/77) and ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (three/58) struck at common intervals to go away them 5 down.

Baba Aparajith led Tamil Nadu as Vijay Shankar was drafted into the India ‘A’ staff for the New Zealand tour and left to affix the squad.

Kishore bought into the act first and picked up the primary three wickets within the opening session. Ashwin was wicket-less until the lunch break however made his presence felt after the break, dismissing debutant Hardik Tamore (21) and Sarfaraz Khan (36).

Khan hit two towering sixes off Kishore however miscued a lower off Ashwin to be caught by Aparajith.

Earlier, Mumbai bought off to a stable begin as Jay Bista made a fluent 41 and placed on 50 runs for the opening wicket with debutant Bhupen Lalwani (21).

Bista regarded good for extra earlier than Kishore bought one to go in between bat and pad to disturb the stumps.

Kishore saved bowling a decent line and size and bought the wickets of Lalwani and Mumbai’s crisis-man Siddhesh Lad (zero), caught brilliantly by Aparajith within the slips.

Ashwin picked the scalps pf Tamore and Sarfaraz to place extra stress on Mumbai.

Tare, who joined Mulani within the center began slowly and regarded to play himself in. After defying Ashwin, Kishore and the remainder of the Tamil Nadu assault for the remainder of the center session, they got here into their very own within the remaining session.

Mulani displayed his full vary of strokes and performed a number of enticing hooks and pulls because the host bowlers ran out of concepts.

Nonetheless, Ashwin struck towards the run of play, dismissing Mulani, caught by Aparajith within the slips off the penultimate ball of the day.

Mulani later instructed reporters that the pitch was on the slower aspect.

“I was a little patient. Just tried to play to my strengths,” he mentioned about his strategy as we speak.

Sai Kishore admitted that the staff’s bowlers may have bowled much more tight traces and lengths within the second and third classes when Mulani and Tare bought going.