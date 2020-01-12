Ranji Trophy: Pujara Slams Double Ton To Help Saurashtra Post Big Total

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a report extending 13th firstclass double ton on Sunday as Saurashtra declared on 581/7 towards Karnataka on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group B match in Rajkot. Pujara smashed 248 whereas Sheldon Jackson scored 161, sharing an enormous stand of 394 runs. This was Pujara’s seventh Ranji double ton, the third most within the historical past of the match. He had already surpassed Vijay Service provider for many double tons scored by an Indian participant in 2017 when he scored his 12th double century.

Cheteshwar Pujara confronted 390 deliveries, hitting 24 fours and a six. Karnataka, who needed to negotiate eight overs earlier than stumps, misplaced Devdutt Padikkal to finish the day at 13/1.

The bowlers dominated the proceedings in Nagpur as Vidarbha, who resumed play at 89/three, sealed a nine-wicket win towards Bengal.

After securing a 42-run lead within the first innings, the defending champions bundled out Bengal for 99 as Aditya Sarvate scalped six wickets. Needing 58 to win, Vidarbha then chased the goal in 13.5 overs to pocket six factors.

Mumbai, who had recovered from 129/5 to succeed in 284/6 on the opening day, added one other 204 runs to their in a single day rating, placing 488 runs on the board towards Tamil Nadu within the first innings.

Whereas Aditya Tare, who’s main the facet within the absence of Suryakumar Yadav, notched up 100 (154 off 253 balls), Shashank Attarde scored 58. Tamil Nadu, in reply, had been guided to 66/zero as Abhinav Mukund scored an unbeaten 52.

In Guwahati, Rishav Das, who acquired out for 99, and Gokul Sharma, who scored an unbeaten 50, guided Assam to 209/three towards Chhattisgarh, who scored 318 runs after put into bat.

Within the Nagaland versus Arunachal Pradesh sport, a whole bunch from Shrikant Mundhe and Yogesh Takawale and half-centuries from Zhimomi and Sedezhalie powered Nagaland to 534/7d. Arunachal Pradesh ended the second day at 141/four, trailing Nagaland by 393 runs.

Andhra Pradesh, who had bowled out Hyderabad for 225 on the primary day, dominated the proceedings on the second day as their openers Prasanth Kumar (117 not out) and C.R. Gnaneshwar (73) guided the crew to 237/1 earlier than stumps.

In Agartala, Manisankar Murasingh and Ajoy Sarkar shared the spoils as Tripura bundled out Uttarakhand for 90. Earlier than stumps, Tripura had scored 104 for the lack of two wickets.

Bihar, after scoring 431 runs batting first, pushed Manipur on the backfoot, lowering them to 40/four at stumps.

In Trivandrum, M.D. Nideesh scalped seven wickets as Kerala, who had been restricted to 227 within the first innings, managed to take a first-innings lead after bowling out Punjab for 218. Nonetheless, with Gurkeerat Singh scalping 4 wickets, Punjab then lowered Kerala to 88/5 earlier than stumps.

Rajasthan’s Rituraj Singh picked up 5 wickets as Gujarat, who resumed play on the in a single day rating of 258/four, misplaced their final six wickets for 67 runs and had been all out for 325. Manender Singh’s unbeaten 61 and Yash Kothari’s 45 then guided Rajasthan to 142/1 at stumps on the second day.

Railways, in the meantime, gained an higher hand over Madhya Pradesh. After bowling out Madhya Pradesh for 124, Railways secured a 120-run lead after which picked up two Madhya Pradesh wickets, conceding 46 runs earlier than stumps.

In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh scored 431 on the again of Mohammad Saif and Upendra Yadav’s a whole bunch towards Baroda, who ended the day at 82/1.

Odisha, in the meantime, may solely add 19 runs to their in a single day rating of 141/5 as Haryana’s Tinu Kundu scalped 5 wickets. Nonetheless, Odisha nonetheless managed to safe a 70-run lead. Haryana then put up present with the bat within the second innings, posting 218/5 on the board at stumps.

In Palam, Parvez Rasool missed out on a double hundred, however Jammu and Kashmir, who scored 360 runs within the first innings, lowered Companies to 238/9.

Maharashtra coasted to 434 towards Jharkhand as Azim Kazi and Vishant Extra scored a whole bunch. Whereas the previous scored 140, the latter scored 120. Jharkhand needed to bat for an over and so they misplaced two wickets in that interval.

In a Plate Group conflict, Sikkim, who had been all out for 264 within the first innings, had been in with an opportunity to safe first-innings lead, however Bipul Sharma and Gurinder Singh dashed these plans, scoring 58 and 99, respectively, as Chandigarh recovered from 188/6 to succeed in 338/eight at stumps, securing a first-innings lead.

In Pondicherry, Goa received the battle of securing first innings lead regardless of Paras Dogra’s 194. Pondicherry had been 157/9 however Dogra put up an amazing battle and added 103 runs for the final wicket. Felix Alemao, who scalped six wickets, dismissed Dogra six in need of a double hundred as Goa managed to bowl out Pondicherry for 260 to take a 10-run lead.

In Kolkata, Mizoram’s determination of electing to bowl didn’t work as a whole bunch from Dippu, D.R. Ravi Teja and Sanjay powered Meghalaya to 414/four.