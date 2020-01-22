Ranji Trophy: Rana Ton Powers Delhi To Thrilling Win, Sarfaraz Slams 301

Nitish Rana displayed his T20 repertoire in full as he smashed a heroic unbeaten 68-ball 105 to assist Delhi chase down a stiff goal of 347 and win their Ranji Trophy group A encounter in opposition to defending champions Vidarbha on the Arun Jaitley Stadium right here on Wednesday. Resuming at 10/zero, Delhi performed out of their skins to down Vidarbha with Rana hitting eight fours and 7 sixes in his blistering knock which might make all Kolkata Knight Riders followers and workers glad.

Moreover Rana, openers Kunal Chandela and Hiten Dalal scored 75 and 82 respectively and shared a 163-run opening wicket stand to set the platform for Dhruv Shorey’s aspect.

Shorey himself scored 44 as Delhi blunted Umesh Yadav’s risk with the ball and recorded a memorable win.

In the meantime, Sarfaraz Khan introduced up his maiden triple century in first-class cricket to guide Mumbai’s fightback in opposition to Uttar Pradesh on day 4 of their Group B sport. The match led to a draw however it was Sarfaraz who stole the present as he remained unbeaten on 301 from 391 deliveries with the assistance of 30 fours and eight sixes.

Sarfaraz Khan’s 301 not out is now the second-highest rating in first-class cricket whereas batting at quantity six. The best is by Karun Nair who hit 328 within the 2014/15 Ranji Trophy last additionally on the Wankhede Stadium.

Manoj Tiwary additionally scored a triple hundred, his first too, for Bengal two days again at Kalyani in West Bengal.

Mumbai had been in bother at 16/2 at one stage

with Jay Bista and Shashank departing early in pursuit of UP’s 625/8d.

However from there on it was the 22-year-old Sarfaraz all the best way as he took cost and made mincemeat of all of the bowlers.

Hardik Tamore (51), Siddhesh Lad (98) and Aditya Tare (97) added solidarity to the innings.

In different matches, Maharashtra thrashed Assam by 218 runs in Group C as Jharkhand beat Uttarakhand by six wickets in one other Group C sport.

Gujarat humbled Punjab by 110 runs in Group A.