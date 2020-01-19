Ranji Trophy: Sharma Picks Three As Delhi Bowl Vidarbha Out For 179 Runs

Ishant Sharma picked three wickets as Vidarbha had been dismissed for 179 runs whereas Uttar Pradesh reached 281/four towards Mumbai on the primary day of the sixth spherical of Ranji Trophy matches on Sunday. Whereas Ishant ended with figures of three/45, Simarjeet Singh returned with four/39 however Delhi had a troublesome time with the bat themselves later within the day. They misplaced 4 wickets between the sixth and 10th over and ended the day on 41/four. Aditya Thakare took all 4 wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin returned with figures of four/26 as Tamil Nadu dismissed Railways for a paltry 76. Opener Abhinav Mukund then scored a century and on the finish of the day, wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik is batting on 57 with Baba Indrajith on the different finish. Tamil Nadu have scored 236/four on the finish of the day and lead by 160 runs.

Akshdeep Nath has been the star performer to this point for UP, ending Day 1 on 115 off 215 balls. He’s sharing a 137-run stand with Rinku Singh who’s on 71 off 134 balls. Royston Dias and Akash Parkar are the 2 wicket takers for Mumbai who’re watching an enormous whole to chase of their first innings.

Captain Sheldon Jackson scored one more century as Saurashtra notched 295/eight towards Madhya Pradesh. MP’s Gaurav Yadav ran by means of the Saurashtra batting order with 4 wickets however Jackson stands robust on 143 off 186 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara with 47 runs off 86 deliveries is the second highest scorer to this point for Saurashtra.

Jalaj Saxena’s four-wicket haul pegged again Rajasthan after a dismal batting efficiency from Kerala. Kerala had been all out for 90 and Rajasthan ended the primary day on 173/four.

Manoj Tiwary’s unbeaten 156 propelled Bengal to 366/5 towards Hyderabad. Contributions from decrease order batsmen helped Haryana publish 176 and in reply, Companies are 63/6.

Maharashtra had been all out for 175 towards Asssam who in reply had been on 77/1 on the finish of the day. A four-wicket haul from Siddharth Kaul helped Punjab scale back Gujarat to 277/9. Uttarakhand are 192/four at stumps towards Jharkhand whereas Jammu and Kashmir are on 38/three after dismissing Odisha for 161. Tripura had been all out for 53 and Chattisgarh in reply are 137/5 at stumps and Himachal Pradesh are flying at 314/5 towards Baroda.

Within the plate group matches, Meghalaya made 235 towards Manipur after which demolished the opposition batting lineup to cut back them to 18/7. Bihar are on 115/2 after dismissing Nagaland for 166. Mizoram had been all out for 201 and Sikkim in reply have made 107/four.