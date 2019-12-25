Ranji Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan Century Keeps Delhi Afloat Against Hyderabad

An unbeaten 137-run knock by India’s limited-over opener Shikhar Dhawan powered Delhi to 269/6 towards Hyderabad in a Ranji Trophy Spherical Three contest on the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi whilst some spirited bowling by the guests noticed the opposite batters failing to depart a mark. Put into bat, hosts Delhi had been jolted at common intervals. Nevertheless, Dhawan’s expertise got here into play as he saved one finish beneath management however lacked assist from the opposite finish earlier than he shared a short 84-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take Delhi previous the 200-run mark with Anuj Rawat (29). For the guests, Mehdi Hassan and Mohammed Siraj picked up three and two wickets respectively.

An identical kind of story was witnessed on the Eden Backyard as hosts Bengal rode opener Abhishek Raman’s unbeaten 110 adopted by Manoj Tiwary’s 46-run contribution to finish the primary day at 241/four towards Andhra, for which Cheepurapalli Stephen bagged a few wickets whereas Shoaib Md Khan and Yarra Prithviraj settled for one every.

In Mysore, Karnataka’s resolution to bat backfired because the hosts had been bundled out for a paltry 166 runs, due to Himachal Pradesh’s Kanwar Abhinay Singh (5/37) fifer. Skipper Karun Nair was the one one to place up a combat for the house facet with a gritty 81-run knock.

In return, Himachal had been 29/Three at stumps.

Hosts Gujarat took a 58-run lead towards Kerala in Surat as after managing a primary innings whole of 127 runs, they rode Roosh Kalaria (four/20) and Axar Patel’s (Three/11) magnificent bowling effort to wrap up the guests for simply 70 runs. Gujarat had been later 1/zero on the shut of play.

Ganesh Satish’s unbeaten 88 alongwith opener Faiz Fazal and Akshay Wakhare’s 34-run contribution every noticed defending champions Vidarbha attain 196/6 towards Punjab as unhealthy gentle pressured an early shut of the primary day in Nagpur. For the guests, Baltej Singh and Sandeep Sharma bagged three and two wickets every.

Ishwar Pandey’s (6/26) beautiful bowling figures helped Madhya Pradesh bundle out Tamil Nadu for simply 149 runs in Indore following which the hosts had been 56/Three and had been trailing by 93 runs at stumps on Day 1.

One other sensational bowling effort by Pradeep T (6/37) noticed Mumbai, probably the most profitable staff in Ranji Trophy historical past, being bowled out for a paltry 114 runs. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav was the highest scorer for Mumbai with 39 runs earlier than the Railways ended the day at 116/5. Arindam Ghosh and Karn Sharma had been batting at 52 and 24 runs respectively at shut of play in Mumbai.

A valiant top-order contribution guided Saurashtra to 322/eight towards Uttar Pradesh in Rajkot. For the guests, skipper Saurabh Kumar was the choose of the bowlers with figures of four/79 whereas Zeeshan Ansari picked up three for 125 runs.

Hosts Odisha had been 98/Three to path by 19 runs towards Uttarakhand at stumps in Cuttack. Earlier, Basant Mohanty’s glowing 6/17 had helped the hosts bowl out their opponents for 117 runs.

Providers’ Diwesh Pathania (5/36) fifer noticed Tripura succumbing at 126 runs on the Palam Floor in Delhi. Nirupam Sen was the highest scorer for Tripura along with his 54-run contribution whereas all different batters did not impress. In return, Providers ended the day at 23/2.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 108 adopted by Vishant Extra’s unbeaten 49 runs noticed Maharashtra reaching 238/6 at stumps towards Chhattisgarh in Pune. For the guests, Veer Pratap Singh emerged with figures of four/56.

Some valiant top-order contribution noticed Haryana reaching 274/6 at shut of play towards hosts Jharkhand in Jamshedpur. Ashish Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Anukul Roy picked up two wickets every for Jharkhand.

Solely 18 overs of play was potential in Jammu as unhealthy gentle pressured an early shut of the primary day when Jammu and Kashmir had been 59/1 towards Assam as opener Ahmed Banday chipped in with 31 runs earlier than falling whereas Suryansh Raina and Shubham Khajuria had been batting on 15 and 10 runs respectively.

Paras Dogra and Arun Karthik’s unbeaten 135 and 86-run knock noticed Puducherry reaching 286-Three at stumps as they took a wholesome 213-run lead towards Mizoram, who had been bowled out for simply 73 runs of their first essay, due to a collective bowling effort by Sagar Udeshi (four/6), Vinay Kumar (Three/25) and Sagar Trivedi (2/17) in Kolkata.

Iqbal Abdulla’s 94 runs alongwith some middle-order contributions noticed Sikkim posting 269 runs of their first innings. In return, Nagaland had been 45/1 at shut of play and are nonetheless 224 run behind their opponents.

A disciplined bowling present by the Arunachal Pradesh bowlers noticed your entire Manipur staff again within the hut after managing simply 196 runs. Arunachal had been 10 for no loss at stumps in Dibrugarh.

Babul Kumar (131) and Shasheem Rathour (69) confronted the Goa bowlers with quite a lot of persistence to assist Bihar attain 260/5 in Patna. Felix Alemao picked up two wickets whereas Lakshay Garg, Heramb Parab and Amulya Pandrekar bagged one wicket apiece.



