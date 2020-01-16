Ranveer Singh’s weird reaction to Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ poster

Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt

The primary look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most anticipated movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, starring Alia Bhatt, launched yesterday. Because it caught everybody unexpectedly, followers have begun pouring compliments from the actress.

The look, as shared by Alia on Instagram, is a black-and-white close-up of her face, enhanced with a purple bindi, a nostril ring and dark-kohled eyes. Alia appears intense within the picture.

The actress captioned the image: “Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

And with out losing any time, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Ranveer Singh had a spontaneous touch upon the poster. He wrote: “Here she is indeed Lulu the Gangster. come onnn.”

Alia additionally shared one other poster the place she is seen sitting close to a desk with a pistol mendacity on it. She is seen wearing a skirt-blouse and sports activities a bindi. To which Deepika commented, “Love.”

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ relies on author S Hussain Zaidi’s ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’. It’s the story of Gangubai, who hailed from Kathiawad. The movie rotates across the journey of Gangubai who leaves her father’s home to marry her love however life takes a U-turn for her when the person she marries to sells her for mere Rs 500 at a ‘whorehouse’ in Mumbai. She quickly turns into the don of ‘Kamatipura’, a spot widespread for prostitution.

Alia’s look within the movie is just like real-life Gangubai and we predict the actress may carry off the position with ease. What do you assume?