Rap star M.I.A.’s prestigious MBE award came attached to ribbon stitched by her own mother 

By Emma Powell Showbusiness Correspondent For The Day by day Mail

Printed: 17:00 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:13 EST, 16 January 2020

M.I.A, together with her mom, accepted an MBE medal from Prince William for providers to music this week

She is an outspoken rapper who rails towards the political institution.

So it was a shock to some followers when M.I.A. accepted an MBE medal from Prince William for providers to music this week. It has emerged that the honour had a really private that means for the star – actual identify Mathangi Arulpragasam.

Her mom stitched the pink ribbon hooked up to the medal she obtained at Buckingham Palace. Kala Pragasam spent 33 years hand-stitching the ribbons on the medals given to honours recipients.

Her rapper daughter, 44, stated it was the one ‘non-English talking handbook labour’ her mom might discover after she sought asylum within the UK after fleeing Sri Lanka’s civil conflict.

Sharing an image of herself and her mom with the pink MBE ribbon on the Palace, Miss Arulpragasam wrote proudly: ‘Mum really made this one. They do not make this ribbon any extra. I really received one of many MBE medals she stitched.’

The singer, whose M.I.A. moniker is a play on her actual identify and the time period ‘lacking in motion’, was awarded the gong within the Queen’s Birthday Honours. Her hits embody Paper Planes, which featured on 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire movie soundtrack.

Miss Arulpragasam, who was born in Hounslow, west London, stated she accepted the accolade in honour of her mom, who ‘labored for minimal wage to offer us a greater life’.

The rapper has now revealed that her mom made the ribbon that got here together with her award

M.I.A (Mathangi Arulpragasam, far proper) with mom Kala, father Arul and sister Kali

She added: ‘As a working-class first-generation immigrant it is nice to be recognised for my contribution.

‘Having freedom to talk my fact and to do it by music has helped me communicate for individuals who shouldn’t have these privileges. I’ll proceed to struggle for individuals who are silenced or persecuted by others.’

Though Miss Arulpragasam was born within the UK, she returned together with her Tamil mother and father to Sri Lanka when she was a baby. After civil conflict broke out, the household got here again to England they usually have been housed as refugees in south London.

The singer, who has a ten-year-old son, Ikhyd, was pictured outdoors a London courtroom on Monday in assist of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange as he fought extradition to the US.