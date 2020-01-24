Rape Accused Acquitted After 12-Year-Old Survivor Is Untraceable: Report

The court docket additionally noticed that the medical proof didn’t help the prosecution’s story

The district court docket in Maharashtra’s Thane has acquitted a 25-year-old labourer in a case involving the rape of a 12-year-old woman, after she remained untraceable.

In his order on January 18, district and particular POCSO choose PP Jadhav mentioned the prosecution had did not show the fees underneath the Safety of Youngsters from Sexual Offences Act towards alleged accused Rajendra Nishad.

Further public prosecutor Vivek Kadu knowledgeable the court docket that the woman, a local of Uttar Pradesh, was dwelling together with her father and elder sister and they might earn their livelihood by dancing at weddings and begging.

In response to information company Press Belief of India, the woman ran away from residence in March 2015, taking a prepare to Mumbai from Gorakhpur, and met the accused and his household en route, Mr Kadu mentioned.

Rajendra Nishad’s spouse advised the woman that her husband would assist her search for a home, following which the accused managed to place her up in a flat in Bhiwandi city in Maharashtra’s Thane district, the place he allegedly raped her on a number of events, Mr Kadu advised the court docket, Press Belief of India reported.

After she confided in a neighbour concerning the abuse, the woman was taken to the police station to lodge a grievance, however the accused, who was current there, threatened her, Mr Kadu advised the court docket.

The woman, who was initially positioned within the custody of the Little one Welfare Committee in Thane, was later despatched to CWC in Uttar Pradesh, Press Belief of India reported.

In his order, the choose famous that even after giving ample alternative, the prosecution had did not safe presence of the 12-year-old to depose as a witness.

The court docket additionally noticed that the medical proof didn’t help the prosecution’s story.

