Rape accused BSP leader gets two-day parole to take oath as Lok Sabha MP

After being in jail since Could final 12 months, rape accused and Bahujan Samajwadi Get together Lok Sabha MP Atul Rai will lastly take oath as Member of Parliament.

Rai was granted two-day parole by the Allahabad Excessive Court docket, on Thursday, January 23. Justice Ramesh Sinha ordered that Rai will go to the nationwide capital on January 29 in police custody and the police will take him again into custody on January 31, after he takes oath as Member of Parliament.

BSP MP Atul RaiIANS

The counsel showing for Rai contended that his consumer couldn’t take oath after being elected within the Lok Sabha polls as he was in jail on fees of rape. His first bail software was rejected by the Excessive Court docket.

It could be recalled that Rai contested from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi parliamentary constituency and BSP president Mayawati had campaigned for him whereas he was in jail.

An FIR had been registered towards Rai on Could 1 final 12 months at Lanka Police Station in Varanasi. Thereafter, he was arrested and despatched to jail.

Atul Rai had mentioned that he was being framed within the rape case by his political rivals.

(With company inputs.)