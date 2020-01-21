“Rape Cases Will Increase”: BJP Leader On 24×7 Malls In Mumbai

BJP chief Raj Purohit has opposed the thought of 24×7 malls in Mumbai.

Rape circumstances will enhance if outlets, malls, eating places and film theaters in Mumbai are allowed to stay open for 24 hours, a Maharashtra BJP chief has mentioned opposing the trial run by Uddhav Thackeray authorities set to start on January 27. Nightlife is just not a “part of Indian culture”, BJP’s Raj Purohit has mentioned.

“I have been protesting against nightlife in Mumbai for the last five years. it’s not a part of Indian culture. This will lead the youth down on a wrong path and will also lead to an increase in the number of rape cases, crimes against women,” the 64-year-old chief instructed information company ANI.

“It will hamper law and order. There are not enough cops in the city to handle this,” he instructed information company ANI.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had introduced on Friday that the state authorities has allowed “malls, mills, theaters, restaurants and shops which are not in residential areas to stay open for 24 hours”. “The trial run for this will begin on January 26. If Ahmedabad can do this, why can’t we? This will create jobs and benefit the government too,” Mr Thackeray mentioned.

The state authorities additionally mentioned that it’s going to take a choice on the necessity to enhance police drive to implement the transfer. “Decision will be taken after the Cabinet reviews the issue of allowing malls, pubs, multiplexes, and eateries to remain open 24×7. Accordingly, we will decide how much pressure it will create on police. If it is to function 24×7, we will have to increase our force, state administration will make a decision,” Maharashtra House Minister Anil Deshmukh instructed reporters on Sunday.

The proposal to introduce the measure was moved by the BJP-led authorities over a yr in the past however it had taken a backseat after the devastating hearth in a restaurant within the Kamala Mills Compound and the current police crackdown on bars with ladies singers or waitresses.

Final week, quickly after Aaditya Thackeray’s huge announcement, BJP had attacked the Maha Vikas Aghadi authorities. “26th January is Republic Day, a dry day. And that same day the whole night pubs, dance bars and alcohol will be served. Has the government completely lost it?” the occasion’s chief whip within the meeting Ashish Shelar mentioned.