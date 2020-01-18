Rape Convicts Must Be Punished Within 6 Months, Says Arvind Kejriwal

“Rape convicts must be punished within 6 months,” Arvind Kejriwal stated. (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated system must be developed to make sure that rape convicts are punished inside six months after two males have been as we speak held responsible of raping a 5-year-old in Delhi in 2013.

“Both accused in the Gudiya rape case were found guilty. It took seven years. We need to correct this system. If we want to ensure that no one misbehaves with our sisters and daughters, we need to develop a system which ensures that accused are punished within six months,” Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Gudiya, a five-year-old lady, was raped and brutalised barely 4 months after the Nirbhaya case that shocked and horrified the complete nation.