Rapids add more Toronto FC influence, talented French winger in Nicolas Benezet

If the Burgundy Boys have an affect from The Reds in 2020, it’s been finished on goal. Toronto FC has received a bevy of honors in the course of the previous 5 years and was the primary MLS membership to win a treble in 2017.

Robin Fraser’s time there as an assistant is likely one of the highlights on his resume as he enters his first full season as head coach of the Colorado Rapids. So it is smart that the supervisor would need to replicate a few of that tradition. One of many methods the Rapids are doing so is by importing Toronto gamers to Colorado.

On Tuesday, the membership introduced the signing of French winger Nicolas Benezet, who performed a key position in serving to Toronto FC attain their third MLS Cup remaining in 4 seasons.

“We’re delighted to add to our attack with someone of Nicolas’ quality,” Rapids basic supervisor Pádraig Smith stated in a information launch. “He’s a goal-dangerous, dynamic player who excels out wide, while also offering us positional depth with his ability to play multiple positions in attack.”

Benezet began 12 video games for The Reds final season, together with all 4 playoff video games. He notched three objectives, one among which was the equalizer in Toronto’s large street playoff upset of reigning champ Atlanta United.

“You will quickly see that he’s a very good soccer player,” Fraser instructed The Denver Put up. “His ability to think the game is excellent. His technical ability to get in and out of tight spaces is very good, as his ability to retain possession. In the middle part of the field to help attacks is very good. And then, in the end, he is a good crosser, a good shooter. He will create goals for others and create goals for himself.”

Fraser and Benezet aren’t the one ones with Toronto taste becoming a member of the membership. Goaltender Clint Irwin spent three years in Toronto between stints with Colorado. The Rapids have additionally introduced again defender Drew Moor for a second stint after he spent 4 years in Toronto.

“Teams that are successful in this league have guys who have been successful in this league before,” Fraser stated. “Benezet, Drew and Clint, they are all the right types of personalities, they are really good team guys. They’ve been in the trenches, they’ve been in tough games and they’ve come out on the positive end oftentimes. It’s important that they bring that experience.”

Benezet, 28, got here to Canada on mortgage halfway by means of final season. He had spent 4 seasons with Guingamp within the French affiliation, the place he made 86 mixed appearances, registering 12 objectives and 10 assists.

The Montpellier, France, native was a part of the squad that completed runners-up within the 2018-19 Coupe de la Ligue. He was acquired from Toronto FC in change for $50,000 in Normal Allocation Cash (GAM) together with switch cash going again to Guingamp, which has bounced between Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 in France.