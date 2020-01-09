Rapids make draft day trade to acquire top 10 pick Jeremy Kelly

The Colorado Rapids have made a draft day commerce for Jeremy Kelly, the workforce introduced throughout Thursday’s MLS SuperDraft. The College of North Carolina star was initially chosen by the Montreal Impression with the ninth total choose.

The Rapids initially had the 11th choose, which they traded to Nashville SC for 75Ok in Common Allocation Cash (GAM.) They then used the 75Ok in GAM to commerce for Kelly, who was their No. 1 goal coming into the day.

Kelly, 22, was born in Prague and is predicted to play proper again. He’ll skip his senior season with the Tar Heels to hitch the Rapids. The previous two seasons he has began all 41 video games at UNC and was a key a part of the Tar Heel midfield that went to back-to-back NCAA Males’s School Cups

Kelly joins Lalas Abubakar, Drew Moor and Auston Trusty as additions this offseason to the Rapids backline.

Colorado will choose later Thursday within the second spherical with the 37th total choose. The choose was acquired from Kansas Metropolis as a part of a Might 2019 commerce that despatched Benny Feilhaber to Sporting.

The MLS SuperDraft continues Monday with the third and fourth rounds. Colorado owns one third-round choose and two fourth-round picks.

This story is growing and shall be up to date.