Rapids to sign Argentine prospect Braian Galván, potentially as a young designated player

The Rapids are set to herald 19-year-old Braian Galván, a extremely regarded younger prospect.

Galván, a 5-foot-5 left-footed winger, will switch from Argentine First Division aspect Membership Atlético Colón, which is positioned in Santa Fe. It’s not but sure when he’ll be part of the staff. His contract in Denver will probably be for 3 years, plus a membership possibility 12 months for 2023.

Galván’s contract is up in his residence nation when the summer time switch window opens. If the Rapids are to get a deal accomplished for the beginning of the 2020 MLS season they would want to pay Colón a charge.

Provided that the switch has not been accomplished, Galván’s standing can change. As of now, if he’s introduced on this summer time it could be a standard senior staff contract as a result of there can be no switch charge. If the Rapids can get a deal accomplished now, which is what they intend to do, Galván will probably be listed as a Younger Designated Participant (DP.)

Galván has performed in eight video games for Colón. He debuted in late 2017 and has made 4 appearances previously six weeks. He scored his first purpose towards Estudiantes in what was his first recreation again from a knee damage which stored him out for eight months.

Main as much as the 2018 World Cup Galván was known as up by the Argentina U20s to coach towards the senior staff. He joins a bevy of present Rapids with youth nationwide staff experiences because the membership builds a core round gamers who’re 24 years previous and youthful.

Galván initiatives as a winger and has additionally seen time as an attacking midfielder. Nicknamed, “Joyita” or little jewel he’ll be part of what was the third-best offense in MLS final season. Andre Shinyashiki — the 2019 rookie of the 12 months — Nicolas Benezet, Jonathan Lewis and Sam Nicholson are all anticipated to contribute at wing, whereas Kei Kamara and Diego Rubio — who every scored double-digit objectives final 12 months — will maintain down the striker spot. Galván and Benezet will definitely carry extra firepower to the membership which could have a brand new facilitator in attacking midfielder Younes Namli.

Rapids common supervisor Padraig Smith instructed The Denver Publish final Friday that the membership was “looking to bring in a young, up-and-coming player, a real top-level prospect.” Galván seems to be what Smith was alluding to.