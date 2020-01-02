Rapper Lexii Alijai passes away at the age of 21… as Kehlani mourns the loss of collaborator 

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com

The rap music group is in mourning after 21-year-old rapper Lexii Alijai handed away on Wednesday.

The rapper’s cousin, Raeisah Clark, confirmed Alijai’s dying in a Fb submit on Wednesday afternoon.

A reason for dying has not but been confirmed.

Fellow rapper Kehlani additionally addressed Alijai’s dying in a Twitter submit, although she didn’t identify Alijai instantly.

Whereas no reason for dying was revealed, Clark posted on Wednesday afternoon that her cousin has handed, with a latest picture of her.

‘Your an actual Legend. If you recognize her or heard her music you’d really feel chills,’ she started. ‘Relaxation in paradise you’ll by no means be forgotten!’

She added, ‘I’m so misplaced for phrases…my lovely cousin with a lot expertise & Distinctive soul Lexi Alijai. It’s too quickly.’

One other member of the family, LaMycha N Jett, posted a heartfelt message on her web page, together with some images of Alijai.

‘They are saying don’t query God, however rattling why you child,’ Jett started. ‘This factor referred to as life is loopy as hell.’

‘My coronary heart is damaged the tears received’t cease. I’m trynna maintain it collectively… I really like you extra then you definately’ll ever know,’ she added.

‘I can’t focus, I can’t focus, I’m numb, I actually cannot breath. Relaxation simple child… You gained your lovely wings… Lexii Alijai,’ Jett mentioned.

‘Please preserve our household in your prayers,’ she concluded.

Rapper Kehlani added, ‘weakest saddest strategy to begin a brand new 12 months i’m off this completely satisfied new 12 months please please please please be secure out right here love in your folks please.’

Alijai (actual identify Alexis Alijai Lynch) was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, the place she began rapping over beats of established songs.

Her raps to songs similar to Attempt Me by Dej Loaf and Thugz Mansion by Tupac earned her a robust fan base.

She launched her first studio album Rising Pains in September 2017.