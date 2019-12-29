Raps get some payback in Boston

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics put a little bit of a damper on Christmas Day for the Raptors at residence with a fairly one-sided win.

Take into account that rating settled.

The Raptors haven’t at all times been probably the most constant staff from sport to sport, significantly this season with all of the accidents they’ve needed to take care of, however one factor you’ll be able to at all times depend on is the Raptors will discover a option to rebound from a poor outing.

And make no mistake about it, head coach Nick Nurse thought-about that 16-point loss to the Celtics on Christmas Day a poor outing.

But it surely was Nurse who confidently predicted a rebound sport in his pre-game scrum with the media after which noticed it come to fruition regardless of some fairly critical foul hassle for Toronto’s massive males in a 113-97 win.

Kyle Lowry had one other Lowry-in-Boston evening, going off for 30 factors, chipping in with seven assists and principally hitting an enormous three at nearly each second it regarded just like the Celtics have been on the point of take this one again.

Solely towards his home-town Sixers, the place Lowry averages 16.9 factors a sport, has he put up larger scoring numbers than the 16.Eight he averages towards Boston.

However Lowry had loads of assist on this one, too, starting with Patrick McCaw, who’s having fun with the longest stretch of video games the place he’s at full well being in his younger NBA profession.

It has coincided along with his largest alternative, as effectively, because the Raptors have requested him to primarily run the purpose with the beginning 5, releasing up Fred VanVleet and Lowry to attain off the ball.

McCaw responded along with his greatest sport in a Raptors uniform, maybe his greatest sport in his younger profession, as he had 18 factors, one off his profession excessive, and eight assists, establishing a brand new profession excessive whereas taking part in 44 minutes.

McCaw was Eight-for-12 from the sphere and gave Nurse and the Raptors every part they might have requested for.

The foul hassle, which hit Toronto arduous with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and OG Anunoby fouling out and Serge Ibaka taking part in the ultimate seven minutes with 5 fouls himself, opened a door for Mississauga’s personal Oshae Brissett and he responded with an enormous fourth quarter.

Brissett performed 15 mintues and had 4 factors, six big rebounds and two assists, whereas bringing the type of power to the ground that pushed the remainder of the Raptors simply once they wanted that push.

Ibaka, regardless of his foul hassle, had 20 factors and 10 rebounds in one other massive sport for the returning massive man.

It was a feel-good evening for lots of the Raptors.

With the win, Toronto improved to 22-10 and are inside a sport of the Celtics for second place within the East.

They’re proper again on the courtroom on Sunday in Toronto with a 6 p.m. tipoff towards Oklahoma Metropolis.

UGLY CLOSEOUTS

The Raptors ended each the primary quarter and the second quarter within the worst potential means — giving up a 3 on the buzzer.

At the least heading into the half Kemba Walker’s preliminary three-point try was defended earlier than the saavy veteran level guard let Brissett fly by after which reset for the the deflating buzzer-beater.

The one on the finish of the primary quarter was rather more egregious, as Marcus Sensible was allowed to run the ball up the courtroom with time working out and had a kind of uncontested try that discovered the mark.

Lowry, who was already again in a defensive stance, noticed the entire thing unfold effectively in entrance of his place and let his teammates know precisely what he considered the hassle on his means again to the bench.

EVENING THINGS UP

Nurse refused to take any credit score for this development of gimmicky defences which are turning into increasingly more prevalent within the NBA lately, nevertheless it’s not a secret that Nurse is at worst one of many coaches within the league who’ve modified the way in which groups defend.

His box-and-one defence in final yr’s NBA Finals, which was dismissed as “janky” by the Warriors, has now been utilized by the Sacramento Kings for a complete sport to defend Houston’s James Harden.

The Raptors technique to blitz Harden, as quickly as he obtained over half, was acutally copied by the Golden State Warriors this season.

Nurse will not be taking the credit score for any of it.

However he does have a concept about why these beforehand seldom-used defences at the moment are turning into widespread place.

“Maybe it’s just that the game has radically changed here in the last three or four years (offensively) and I mean radically,” Nurse mentioned. “It’s probably about time we do something defensively to catch up or try something different against the radical offensive shift. That’s probably all it is.”

