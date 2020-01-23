Raps put clamps down on Sixers for fifth win in a row

The Raptors and Sixers nonetheless have yet another recreation left within the season sequence, nevertheless it’s onerous to not get enthusiastic about one other potential assembly within the playoffs.

Even with out Joel Embiid within the lineup, and with Josh Richardson taking large pictures as an alternative of Jimmy Butler within the lineup, the Sixers look each bit the formidable opponent they have been a 12 months in the past after they took the Raptors to a seventh recreation and went dwelling on that four-bouncer by Kawhi Leonard.

If Wednesday’s 107-95 win is any indication these two groups would possibly simply have one other for-the-ages sequence in them.

All recreation lengthy the Sixers saved increasing a result in 10 or 12 or 14 after which having the Raptors’ reply with the form of suffocating defence introduced them instantly again into the sport.

Exterior of maybe Marc Gasol who was solely good by means of three quarters from the ground and had then team-high 17 factors, nobody on the house facet was capturing the basketball significantly effectively.

However once you’re getting stops on consecutive possessions numbering six and 7 with regularity, you possibly can stay with rather less on the opposite finish.

Philadelphia started the sport trying like they have been going to place up an enormous quantity. They ended the quarter with 35 and have been capturing 56% from the sphere and 50% from lengthy vary.

That success got here to an abrupt halt within the second because the capturing percentages for Philly slid precipitously to 21 and 22% respectively from the sphere and three-point vary.

Philadelphia ended the sport capturing simply 38% from each the sphere and from behind the arc.

Ben Simmons, coming off his first NBA participant of the week honour was strong however he couldn’t actually get his scoring recreation going settling for 15 factors however chipped in with 9 rebounds and eight assists for a strong night time’s work.

The one defensive difficulty Toronto had was from behind the arc and most of that was on Tobias Harris who got here out scorching from the beginning and had 4 early three’s earlier than coming again to earth.



Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry runs into Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons throughout the first half at Scotiabank Area.

USA TODAY Sports activities

Second-year Turkish guard Furkan Korkmaz additionally discovered himself large open behind the arc a couple of too many instances and transformed three of them, however that’s form of the best way the Raptors defence is structured.

Give them nothing straightforward inside and in the event that they beat you from behind the road they will should earn it. Philly’s ball motion created a quantity fo of these open appears to be like from deep however the Raptors bought that beneath management till late within the recreation when Matisse Thybulle began torching them from the corners with far an excessive amount of area between himself and a defender.

By way of it all of the Raptors chilly capturing bought slightly hotter as the sport went on.

First it was Gasol carrying the load after which VanVleet bought scorching for a brief spurt after which it was Norm Powell who has been the Raptors finest participant of late getting it going simply when his group wanted it most. VanVleet completed it off with two large three-pointers to ice the sport.

Powell has scored 20 or extra in every of the previous 5 video games and had 16 final night time.

VanVleet with a late push wound up with a team-high 22 factors on the night time with 5 different Raptors have been between 16 and 18 factors on the night time.

House courtroom, primarily based on the early returns is shaping as much as be a giant deal in any potential playoff sequence between these two groups. By way of three video games this 12 months neither group has managed to win on the opposite’s courtroom.

It marked the fifth win in row for Toronto, the third time this 12 months they’ve managed a successful streak of not less than 5 video games. The season excessive is a seven-game win streak by means of the second half of November.

The Raptors now head again out on the highway with video games in New York towards the Knicks on Friday and a date with the Spurs in San Antonio on Sunday.

